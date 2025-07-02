Was Shefali Jariwala A Victim Of The Cult of Eternal Youth? Understand The Hidden Risks of Anti-Aging Treatments

The sudden passing of Shefali Jariwala (forever remembered as the Kaanta Laga Girl) from cardiac arrest has sent ripples of sadness across India. But what began as an outpouring of grief has taken on a sharper edge. Reports have surfaced suggesting she was a frequent user of anti-aging injections. It has the media asking a more uncomfortable question: What are we doing to ourselves in the name of chasing youth?

The answers change with the times, and in our time, the story is no longer just about wrinkles or creams or vanity. It’s about marketing and power. The anti-aging industry is no longer giving suggestions from the back of beauty magazines. At the core of this cultural moment is what we might call a paradox of visibility. Never before have we seen ourselves so much: on phones, in feeds, through filters. And never before have we felt such an urgent need to vanish the signs of time from our faces. India, like many countries, is in the grip of this aesthetic anxiety. The market for anti-aging products in the country is expected to reach $4 billion by 2033, growing at a rate faster than any traditional beauty segment.

The landscape of youth is now redrawn by biotechnology. The tools are Glutathione drips, collagen shots, antioxidant tablets, Botox injections and cosmetic surgery.

What used to be hush-hush in salons is now touted in influencer videos and trade expos. AMWC India 2023, a global conference for aesthetic medicine, claimed the field is “witnessing an unparalleled surge,” propelled by celebrity culture and a collective desire to “age gracefully.”

Yet, beneath the promises and polished packaging, there are risks that are sometimes irreversible. Even something as seemingly innocuous as a glutathione shot can place stress on the heart if administered under poor conditions. In extreme cases, it could trigger cardiac arrest. Then there’s vascular occlusion, a rare but dangerous side effect of cosmetic injections, in which blood flow is restricted, risking tissue damage or even blindness. According to a 2024 paper on the myths and realities of anti-aging medicine, such side effects are often underreported.

A glutathione shot can place stress on the heart if administered under poor conditions (Getty Images)

The allure of these treatments is reinforced by their rebranding as wellness, self-care, or prevention. Gen Z, in particular, has embraced anti-aging products as early as their 20s not because they’ve aged, but because they fear aging. They’re not fighting time. They’re trying to outwit it. International studies reveal that many patients report long-term emotional and psychological distress when procedures go wrong. In April 2024, the U.S. CDC released an alert about counterfeit Botox, which hospitalized 11 women. A year earlier, 67 botulism cases in the UK were linked to Botox injections given at a private clinic in Turkey.

What is the alternative? If the fountain of youth is a syringe, perhaps wisdom lies in returning to basics. Sleep, exercise, fresh air, sun, social connection, healthy eating.

These aren’t revolutionary. They’re just unprofitable. But these habits help us live not just longer, but better. Mental wellness, too, matters more than we give it credit for. In fact, hobbies and social activities have been shown to reduce the risk of age-related disease. Regular doctor visits (often overlooked in our pursuit of fast fixes) remain the most effective tool we have to detect and address issues early.

The story of the anti-aging industry, then, is not about vanity. It’s about vulnerability. It’s about the lengths we’ll go to avoid the one thing we all share: the passage of time. Maybe the biggest irony is that in chasing immortality, we may be shortening the very life we hope to extend. The wrinkle, the grey hair, the line around the eye are not flaws. They are footnotes to a life fully lived that no injection can replicate.

