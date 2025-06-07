Chronic Lower Back Pain in Your 20s and 30s? Don’t Ignore the Signs, It Could Be Ankylosing Spondylitis

You wake up in the morning, feeling like someone placed something heavy on your lower back. You blame your mattress, your terrible posture, or the fact that you once tried to lift a sofa by yourself. You stretch, groan, drink tea, hobble about for 20 minutes, and suddenly you feel better... until the next morning, when the whole thing repeats itself.

That stiff, aching sensation in your spine every morning may not be “just a bad back.” It might be Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS). It is a form of arthritis that affects people at a much younger age. Most patients are unprepared to admit that their body could be failing them.

What Is Ankylosing Spondylitis?

“Ankylosing Spondylitis (or AS) is a chronic inflammatory disease that primarily targets the spine and sacroiliac joints, which are located conveniently where your back meets your hips and your complaints begin,” says Dr. Zahir Abbas Merchant, MS (Ortho) and Consultant Spine Surgeon at Saifee Hospital in Mumbai.

AS is classified under a family of conditions called spondyloarthropathies, which sound like the name of a secret society but are, in fact, inflammatory diseases that attack the joints, especially the spine. AS usually targets young people, often beginning before the age of 45. Over time, AS can cause the spinal vertebrae to fuse together, turning your supple, bendy back into a stiff lamppost.

Why You Probably Haven’t Heard of It

For a disease that affects millions worldwide (and an estimated 1 in 100 Indians), it receives remarkably little attention. Part of the problem is that AS symptoms masquerade as common back pain. Another is that it’s still not well understood, even among non-specialist doctors. Let’s not forget the deep-rooted human tendency to ignore warning signs until they are printed in bold red letters.

“If young patients present with morning stiffness and back pain that's relieved by exercise, we need to think about AS. Early identification can transform a patient's life,” says Dr. Merchant.

If your back is stiff in the morning but gets better when you move around, rather than rest, that’s suspicious. Dr. Merchant explains that most typical back pain gets worse with activity. In AS, it’s the other way around. Exercise helps, oddly enough, as does stretching, walking, and doing anything other than curling up and sleeping. For this reason, many patients live for years misdiagnosed or simply dismissed with the classic “you’re too young to have arthritis” shrug.

Left unchecked, AS can cause permanent spinal stiffness, postural deformities, and even affect the eyes, lungs, or heart.

Biologic Therapy

Thankfully, we are not living in medieval times. We have science. “Biologic drugs against TNF-α and IL-17 have transformed control of the disease,” says Dr. Merchant. “They arrest progression and prevent deformity when started early.” These medications are marvels of modern pharmacology. They go straight to the source of inflammation—tiny molecules with names like Tumor Necrosis Factor-alpha (TNF-α) and Interleukin-17 (IL-17)—and tell them to knock it off. Patients feel reduced pain, and can return to normal life. But the key is early detection. Because once the spine starts to fuse, it’s very hard to un-fuse it.

Don't Ignore these Signs

If you’re under 40 and experiencing persistent back pain, particularly morning stiffness or pain that improves with movement, don’t chalk it up to bad luck or a rough mattress. Talk to a doctor. Specifically, a rheumatologist or spine specialist who’s familiar with inflammatory conditions.

“There’s a simple test called the HLA-B27 blood test that can help with diagnosis. Imaging (MRI or X-rays) of the sacroiliac joints can also show early changes,” says Dr. Merchant.

If you are diagnosed, take heart. With proper treatment (exercise, medication, and a little self-discipline) you can absolutely live a full, active, pain-free life. You might even start enjoying mornings again!