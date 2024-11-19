ETV Bharat / health

AMR Awareness Week 2024: Can The One Health Approach Solve The Silent Epidemic?

AMR is a crisis that erases decades of progress ( ETV Bharat )

Imagine a world where routine infections become untreatable, where the miracle of antibiotics no longer works and where minor surgeries or injuries carry life-threatening risks. This dystopian scenario isn’t far-fetched. It is a looming reality called Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR).

As we mark AMR Awareness Week from November 18 to 24, it’s time to examine this invisible crisis.

What Is Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)?

In 1928, Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin, ushering in an era where bacterial infections were no longer a death sentence. But today, the effectiveness of antibiotics, antivirals and antifungals is waning.

“AMR occurs when microorganisms (bacteria, viruses, fungi) develop the ability to survive drugs designed to kill them. Overuse or misuse of antibiotics intensifies this problem, creating resistant strains that spread and multiply,” says Dr Raman Gaikwad, Infectious Diseases Physician, Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospitals in Pune.

AMR doesn’t just threaten individuals. It jeopardises modern medicine itself. Without effective antimicrobials, treatments for cancer, organ transplants, and other life-saving procedures become far riskier.

How Did We Get Here?

AMR isn’t just an accident of evolution. It is fuelled by human behaviour. Consider these factors:

Overprescription: Antibiotics are often prescribed for viral illnesses like the common cold, where they’re ineffective. “This unnecessary use creates a selection pressure,” says Dr. Gaikwad. “Resistant bacteria survive, multiply, and spread.”

Incomplete Courses: Patients sometimes stop taking antibiotics as soon as they feel better, leaving resilient bacteria alive to regroup and fight back.

Prophylactic Overuse: Routine surgeries sometimes involve antibiotics as a precaution, even when they’re not strictly necessary.

Hospital Practices: Poor hygiene, inadequate sterilization, and patient proximity facilitate the spread of resistant bacteria.

Agricultural Misuse: Livestock are frequently given antibiotics to promote growth, contributing to resistance that can jump to humans via food or water.

The result is that an estimated 700,000 deaths annually worldwide from drug-resistant infections, a number projected to rise to 10 million by 2050 if there is no serious intervention.

Enter The One Health Approach