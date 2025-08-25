A New Virus, Amoebic Meningoencephalitis Hits Kerala; Doctors Suggest Immediate Attention To Symptoms

The threat of COVID-19 isn't completely over yet. And India is dealing with one more virus which is equally severe. More cases of amoebic encephalitis have been reported from the northern districts of Kerala, with eight patients currently under treatment. The rising number of cases has created serious concern in the health sector. On Sunday, the number of people under treatment rose to eight after a 25-year-old native of Wayanad tested positive.
Currently, three patients each from Malappuram and Kozhikode districts, and two from Wayanad are under treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. They include: a 49-year-old from Pulliparamba, Malappuram; a 38-year-old from Annassheri, Kozhikode; a 47-year-old from Chelambra, Malappuram; and a 45-year-old from Bathery, Wayanad.
At the Medical College’s Mother and Child department, a three-month-old baby from Omassheri, Kozhikode; an 11-year-old girl from Chelari, Malappuram; and the brother of the 9-year-old boy who died of the disease in Thamarassery are also undergoing treatment. Dr Geetha P. E., head of the Department of Medicine, Kozhikode Medical College, told TV Bharat that the current treatment for this disease, which usually has a 97 percent mortality rate, is promising. At the same time, eight cases being confirmed at once is the first such instance in the history of the state.
Symptoms Vary Among Patients
Dr Geetha explained that medicines are being given in accordance with the Kerala government’s guidelines. Patients in the ICU show different kinds of symptoms. Some only have headache and fever, while others experience seizures and even unconsciousness.
"All of these patients first came to the hospital with meningitis symptoms. When treatment for meningitis did not cure the illness, further tests including fluid analysis were conducted, which revealed amoebic meningoencephalitis. Additional tests are being done for other suspected patients as well," said Dr Geetha. She stressed that early detection and immediate treatment are crucial.
The Origin of Infection Still Unknown
Genetic mutations in amoeba can increase its spread, but the exact source of infection remains unidentified. Even for the patients currently under treatment, it is still unclear where and how they were infected.
Typically, the amoeba enters the body through the nose when bathing in stagnant water, rivers, or ponds. However, some patients had not been to ponds or rivers. The family of the three-month-old baby said he was only bathed in well water. "Extreme caution is needed and people must be made aware of the risk of water entering the nose. That is the only way to prevent the disease," Dr Geetha emphasised.
What is Meningitis?
According to Dr Geeetha, meningitis is the inflammation of the meninges, the thin membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. It can damage the brain and cause severe complications, and in some cases, it can even be fatal.
Types of Meningitis:
Viral Meningitis: Most common and usually not dangerous. Often resolves without treatment.
Bacterial Meningitis: Severe and requires urgent medical attention. Without treatment, it can cause permanent brain damage, paralysis, hearing loss, or even death.
Fungal Meningitis: Rare, usually affects people with weakened immune systems.
Key Symptoms of Meningitis
Meningitis symptoms can appear suddenly, and they differ in children and adults.
In adults:
- Severe headache
- Neck pain
- Sudden high fever
- Vomiting or nausea
- Sensitivity to light
- Red rashes on the body (in some types)
- Difficulty concentrating or unusual fatigue
In children:
- Irritability and persistent crying
- Refusal to eat or drink milk
- Excessive sleepiness or difficulty waking up
- Bulging of the soft spot (fontanel) on the skull
If meningitis symptoms appear, immediate medical help is essential. "Bacterial meningitis, in particular, can worsen quickly, making timely treatment critical. The condition worsens further when amoeba is also present in the brain," warns Dr Geetha.
