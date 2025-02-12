Ajmer: Amla or Indian gooseberry is considered to be the best medicinal fruit, used is used in most Ayurvedic medicines. It provides essential elements to the body, the most suitable supplement after breastfeeding. The fruit is worshipped in the Santani tradition for its medicinal importance.

"Out of the six juices, there is no salt in amla whereas all other juices are found in it. Amla is produced in the winter, so it naturally has cold properties and can be consumed in every season. But, it is used as a chemical only in winter. Regular intake of amla boosts immunity as it contains iron, vitamin C and fibre in profusion which are essential elements for the body. In Ayurveda, it is called Amrit and is worshipped in Sanatan Dharma," Dr BL Mishra, senior doctor in the Ayurveda Medical Department, said.

Benefits of Amla

Removes the toxic elements in the body.

Returns the skin glow and cures blood disorders.

Removes acidity, gas, constipation, flatulence (flatulence) and indigestion.

Helps increase eyesight and strengthens the hair.

Beneficial for the prevention of piles.

Can prevent cancer, skin, heart, liver and kidney diseases.

Strengthens the heart muscles.

Protects against urine infection.

Controls diabetes.

Effective in increasing appetite.

Helpful in preventing PCOD-PID (Polycystic ovary syndrome and pelvic inflammatory disease) in women.

Beneficial in night blindness.

Smoothns intestines due to the presence of fibre and juice.

Dr Mishra said a person of any age can use amla in any form. Eating amla by chewing benefits the upper layer of teeth. Since children don't like raw amla, candy and jelly are also being made with amla. Mixing amla with Triphala powder and psyllium husk clears the bowel. As a chemical, Chyavanprash containing amla can also be given, but its use is best in winter, he added.

Dr BL Mishra, senior physician in the Ayurveda Medical Department. (ETV Bharat)

"The use of laptops, PCs, tablets and mobile phones has rapidly increased in our lives. People spend hours on the screen. Due to this, eye problems are also rising. Regular consumption of amla helps maintain eyesight," Mishra said.