All Existing District And Referral Hospitals Will Continue Receiving Funding From Center: Govt

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday said that all existing District and Referral hospitals (DH/RH) will continue receiving funding support from the Centre under the National Health Mission (NHM).

Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra has written to states and Union Territories (UT) clarifying that all existing DH/RH which are being converted into medical colleges will continue their roles and obligations under the NHM and will continue to receive funding support from the Centre under NHM.

The Centre reiterated its stand in view of demands made by certain states and UTs for the construction of additional District and Referral hospitals due to apprehension that the existing DH/RH which are being converted into medical colleges will stop receiving funding from NHM.

The Health Ministry said that there have been concerted efforts over the last nine years to increase the number of medical colleges. At present, there are 706 medical colleges in the country. In the last nine years, a total of 319 medical colleges have been added (including private medical colleges), leading to an 82 per cent increase in the establishment of medical colleges, since 2014.

"India's medical education network has expanded multifold with more focus and investments towards professional education and quality. The focus has been on reaching the underserved areas and addressing the lack of accessibility. Globally, there has been a constant drive for improving the doctor population ratio to ensure better access to healthcare services,” the Ministry said.

A centrally sponsored scheme to provide central funding support for opening new medical colleges by strengthening and upgrading the district hospitals was introduced in 2014 under the scheme 'Establishment of New Medical Colleges attached with existing District/Referral Hospitals'.

"Three phases of the scheme have been implemented, to date, under which 157 colleges have been sanctioned in line with the objectives of increasing medical professionals. As of now, of these 157 medical colleges, 108 have already become functional. Of the 157 colleges approved, 40 are located in the aspirational districts enabling an impetus of investment in these districts,” the Health Ministry added.