'Alcohol Is More Than Injurious To Health', It Causes Seven Types Of Cancer: Study – Should Spirit Bottles Come With Health Warning?

If you think that war or traffic accidents take more lives across the world, you are highly mistaken. Eight million deaths are reported due to cancer across the world. Think of the top three preventable causes: tobacco, of course, but the other two are shocking – obesity, and alcohol. Cancer accounts for one in six deaths across the world. Alcohol is the biggest reason why people get cancer. The average global number of cancer cases linked to alcohol is 750,000. In India, it is about 62,000, in China, more than 280,000, and in the US nearly 100,000 cancer cases are reported which are caused by alcohol.

Alcohol-caused cancer kills 20,000 people every year in the US. And top doctors want to change this. For instance, the US's top Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy demands warning labels on alcohol bottles just like the way they have on cigarette packs. He wants warning labels on alcohol bottles that inform consumers about the cancer risks of alcohol consumption. Many may see this suggestion as drastic but experts say it is about time.

"This can create awareness among the general public about health risks associated with alcohol besides the common ones that everyone is aware of," says Dr. Amir Hussain, Consultant Physician in Jaipur.

There's no doubt that alcohol can hurt your body in many ways. It can hurt your DNA and protein cells. It can increase inflammation and it can alter your hormone levels. It can even increase your ability to absorb Carcinogens, the cancer-causing agents. The study notes that the life of an individual shortens up to 15 years and you are at a greater risk of developing not one or two but at least seven different types of cancer.

Not on Cloud 'Wine'

These alcohol facts may be hard to digest, for as long as humans have been drinking alcohol, we want to believe its health benefits. In ancient China rice wine was used as medicine, in ancient Greece, hypocrites advocated alcohol for the mind, body, and soul. In modern times, binge drinking may put you in a bad reputation but moderate drinking has been considered okay if not good.

Two decades back studies were raving about Red Wines. Studies noted its heart benefits. People even said that one drink a day is safe for pregnant women. Later, the world was made aware that these studies were funded by the alcohol industry. Their commercial interests shadowed the data. They showed the benefits of drinking but know that that research has long been debunked.

Alcohol causes not one or two but seven types of cancers (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

"There's no safe level of drinking. No benefit outlay the harm alcohol does to your body," says Dr Hussain. Whether you drink from a $5 bottle or a $500 bottle, no matter the form, alcohol is harmful. "The more you drink, the more harmful it is," Dr Hussain warns.

Dr Murthy's advisory is not the first to report this or to talk about the link between alcohol and cancer. Yet, only one-fourth of the countries mandate the warnings on alcohol bottles and their languages are vague while cancer warnings are rare. For instance in India, the warnings say, "Consumption of alcohol is injurious to health". In the US, they warn about birth defects. As of now, only South Korea has labels about cancer warnings, that too only about Liver Cancer.

Is It Enough?

These steps are helpful but they are not enough. A survey notes that 93 per cent of adults are aware of cancer risks linked to tobacco as compared to only 39 per cent for alcohol. In a way, government policies are also falling behind. "There should be health warnings on alcohol bottles, restrictions on marketing and advertising, and greater awareness of the risk of harms of alcohol. But more than that individuals need to do their bit," suggests Dr Hussain.

As of now, alcohol guidelines say, women should not consume more than one drink a day and men not more than two. "These guidelines should be revised. The risk factors are hard to measure for individuals. A lot depends on family history, smoking habits, weight, so ideally stop drinking alcohol than counting the drinks you had in a day or a week or cut back to the bare minimum," says the physician.

This may be hard to accept but alcohol is toxic. Dr Hussain points out some of the major physical and mental health issues linked to alcohol.

Only one-fourth of the countries mandate the warnings on alcohol bottles (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Liver Damage: Regular alcohol consumption can lead to liver diseases like fatty liver, alcoholic hepatitis, cirrhosis, and liver cancer. The liver processes food and filters other organs, overuse can overwhelm its capacity, which can lead to long-term damage.

Regular alcohol consumption can lead to liver diseases like fatty liver, alcoholic hepatitis, cirrhosis, and liver cancer. The liver processes food and filters other organs, overuse can overwhelm its capacity, which can lead to long-term damage. Heart Issues: Heavy drinking is associated with increased heart diseases like high blood pressure, arrhythmias, and stroke. It can also cause other cardiovascular issues. "Those who are regular drinkers should try to reduce it gradually and then stop it," suggests Dr Hussain.

Heavy drinking is associated with increased heart diseases like high blood pressure, arrhythmias, and stroke. It can also cause other cardiovascular issues. "Those who are regular drinkers should try to reduce it gradually and then stop it," suggests Dr Hussain. Cancer Risk: Alcohol causes not one or two but seven types of cancers as one constitutes a carcinogen, a cancer agent along with alcohol. This can increase the risk of developing cancers, particularly those of the mouth, throat, esophagus, liver, breast, and colon.

Alcohol causes not one or two but seven types of cancers as one constitutes a carcinogen, a cancer agent along with alcohol. This can increase the risk of developing cancers, particularly those of the mouth, throat, esophagus, liver, breast, and colon. Weak Immune System: Alcohol makes the body more susceptible to infections and diseases, as it impairs the immune system. Regular drinking can hinder the body's ability to fight illnesses.

Alcohol makes the body more susceptible to infections and diseases, as it impairs the immune system. Regular drinking can hinder the body's ability to fight illnesses. Depression and Anxiety: Alcohol is a depressant, and long-term drinking can elevate mental health issues like depression and anxiety. Though alcohol like any substance may offer temporary relief or relaxation from the issue, it can worsen emotional well-being over time.

Alcohol is a depressant, and long-term drinking can elevate mental health issues like depression and anxiety. Though alcohol like any substance may offer temporary relief or relaxation from the issue, it can worsen emotional well-being over time. Cognitive Decline: In simple terms, it is called the decline in brain function. It is linked to several impairments like dementia and Alzheimer's disease, especially in older adults.

In simple terms, it is called the decline in brain function. It is linked to several impairments like dementia and Alzheimer's disease, especially in older adults. Addiction and Dependency: Like any other substances, alcohol is addictive as it has addictive properties and regular consumption can lead to alcohol dependence or alcoholism. One can feel an uncontrollable urge to drink despite the negative effects. In major cases, this can also lead to abuse.

What Happens to Your Body When You Quit and Don't Drink

Usually, people do that during January as part of a trend – 'Dry January' or after being diagnosed with a disease that forbids alcohol. The Dry January trend which was started in 2013 in the UK by a British woman named Emily Robinson after signing up for a half-marathon, soon became a health campaign. She decided to quit alcohol for a month to participate in the championship and shared the same with her friends who felt fascinated. She explored the idea and took it up as a cause of alcohol change in the UK. This was started there and 10 years later, it has become a trendy challenge. People across the world are embracing it including India.

While long-time alcohol consumption has bad health impacts like liver, kidney, heart, and cancer issues, no alcohol can make your health better. "Whether you consider quitting alcohol as part of a trend or completely, you notice changes. This is a lifestyle change and it can have a huge impact on physical and mental health," says Dr Hussain.

A survey notes that 93 per cent of adults are aware of cancer risks linked to tobacco as compared to only 39 per cent for alcohol (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Here are some of the changes that your body goes through when you quit alcohol.

Improved Hydration and Sleep: These are immediate effects that one sees after quitting alcohol. Alcohol is a diuretic, which dehydrates you. Once you stop drinking, your body starts retaining water and improves your organ functions, especially your brain and kidneys. At the same time, the sleep cycle begins to stabilise. Alcohol may help you sleep faster, but it disrupts REM (Rapid Eye Movement) sleep, which is the stage of sleep where most dreams happen. Without alcohol, you sleep soundly and wake up fresh.

These are immediate effects that one sees after quitting alcohol. Alcohol is a diuretic, which dehydrates you. Once you stop drinking, your body starts retaining water and improves your organ functions, especially your brain and kidneys. At the same time, the sleep cycle begins to stabilise. Alcohol may help you sleep faster, but it disrupts REM (Rapid Eye Movement) sleep, which is the stage of sleep where most dreams happen. Without alcohol, you sleep soundly and wake up fresh. Stabilizes Blood Sugar: Alcohol causes a spike in blood sugar. Once it's out of your system, your blood sugar levels start stabilizing, which can give you more energy and fewer mood swings.

Alcohol causes a spike in blood sugar. Once it's out of your system, your blood sugar levels start stabilizing, which can give you more energy and fewer mood swings. Withdrawal Symptoms: This happens with heavy drinkers. One might experience withdrawal symptoms such as anxiety, irritability, sweating, nausea, or insomnia.

Quitting alcohol can improve your skin, help in your weight loss journey, improve digestion, and enhance mood and mental clarity.