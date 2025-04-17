ETV Bharat / health

AIIMS New Delhi Ranked 97th In Newsweek And Statista’s World’s Best Hospitals 2024

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has been named the 97th best hospital globally in the World’s Best Hospitals 2024 ranking by Newsweek and Statista.

This prestigious recognition highlights AIIMS Delhi’s excellence in delivering high-quality healthcare, advancing medical research, and providing affordable treatment to millions.

The Newsweek-Statista ranking, now in its sixth edition, evaluates over 2,400 hospitals across 30 countries based on patient satisfaction, clinical outcomes, hygiene standards, and recommendations from healthcare professionals. AIIMS Delhi’s top-100 placement underscores its role as a leader in India’s healthcare landscape, renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities and highly skilled medical professionals since its inception in 1956.