AIIMS Leads Fight Against Retina Cancer with Cutting Edge Techniques

New Delhi: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at New Delhi has started addressing retinoblastoma, which is a rare form of eye cancer that affects young children. It can be life-threatening.

Retinoblastoma is a cancer of the retina, which is the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye. It usually occurs in either eye or both and affects patients younger than five years of age, most often developing before the age of three.

While it is not so common, it is of great concern as it can cause blindness or death if not discovered and treated. An early detection can facilitate 100 per cent screening, and timely treatment can cure it with outcomes that can ensure close to 100% survival.

Using cutting-edge diagnostic technologies, early detection and characterisation initiatives alongside public awareness, the institute has become a national leader in providing hope and healing to families dealing with retinoblastoma.

In addition to conventional chemotherapy and surgery, AIIMS has started providing patients with Gamma Knife radio surgery and indigenously developed plaque brachytherapy in association with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC). The latter is a type of radiation therapy.

While it occurs in roughly 1 out of 15,000 to 20,000 live births, India contributes to nearly 20% of the global burden. Many experts believe this is due to delayed diagnosis and a lack of public awareness.

"Retinoblastoma is curable, but the success of treatment largely depends on how early we catch it,” said senior neurosurgeon at AIIMS, Dr Deepak Agarwal.

“In many children, chemotherapy works remarkably well. It can save the eye and stop the tumour from growing. However, in cases where the tumour doesn’t respond to chemotherapy, we often have to remove the eye with a procedure called enucleation to prevent it from spreading to the brain," he added.

To address difficult cases, AIIMS has started using Gamma Knife radio surgery, which is a non-invasive, high-precision radiation technique. “We’ve based this approach on a promising case series from Russia, and so far we’ve treated two patients. If the outcomes remain positive, we may expand this treatment,” Dr. Agarwal stated.

There’s no age restriction for Gamma Knife treatment, but since small children can't stay still during the procedure, they must be placed under general anaesthesia. The radiation phase itself takes about 30 minutes, but the entire process, including preparation and recovery, spans nearly half a day.

Dr. Agarwal noted that this advanced treatment does not alter the genetic predisposition for the disease. “Even if we control the tumour, the underlying hereditary risk remains. So long-term monitoring and genetic counselling are critical,” he added.

Experts say that parents often miss or misinterpret the early signs of retinoblastoma, which can delay treatment. According to Professor of Pediatric Oncology at the institute, Dr. Rachna Seth, the most common symptom is leukocoria, a white reflection seen in the pupil, often noticeable in photographs taken with a flash.

“Retinoblastoma is the most common eye tumour found in children, typically diagnosed in those below five years of age, though older children can occasionally be affected. Alarmingly, the earliest and most frequent symptom is a white reflex in the pupil, often described as a ‘cat’s eye’ or white sparkle, most noticeable in photographs. Other early symptoms include squinting, redness, watering of the eye, or a visibly shrunken eye. If left untreated, the disease can advance to more severe stages, causing the eye to bulge or swell, and in extreme cases, form a large tumour mass,” she said.

It can also spread to the brain and bone marrow. Although there is a hereditary component, not all cases are inherited. “The good news is that if detected early, retinoblastoma is highly curable. The tumour is very responsive to treatment, especially chemotherapy. Early diagnosis can help preserve not just the eye but also the child’s vision,” she added.

Professor of Anatomy and Genetics at AIIMS, Dr Reema Dada, while highlighting the genetic underpinnings of the disease, said, “Retinoblastoma arises from the uncontrolled growth of retinal cells, and though it’s rare, it most often affects children below three years of age. It can affect one or both eyes, and if not treated early, it can spread beyond the eye, complicating treatment.”

There are around 8000 cases detected globally per year, out of which 1500-2000 cases are in India. Plaque brachytherapy involves placing a small radioactive plaque close to the tumour to deliver targeted radiation while minimising damage to healthy tissues.

Dr Reema said, “Plaque brachytherapy helps us preserve the affected eye and vision in many cases. Importantly, it also reduces treatment costs by up to 30 per cent compared to private care.”

She added that in heritable cases, the genetic mutation is present in every cell and typically results in tumours in both eyes, often with earlier onset. Sporadic cases, on the other hand, usually affect just one eye and occur later.

“This method allows us to preserve the affected eye and often the child’s vision,” said Dr Dada. Despite the availability of effective treatments, India continues to lag behind in early diagnosis.

“Many families still come to us at stage 3 or 4 of the disease, when vision is already compromised and the tumour has spread,” disclosed Dr Seth.

AIIMS has been conducting public lectures and awareness drives, but more systematic, nationwide initiatives are needed. A simple message that a white glow in a child’s eye is not normal can save hundreds of lives every year.