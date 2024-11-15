ETV Bharat / health

AIIMS Jodhpur Performs Life-Saving Robotic Surgey; Saves Lung, Cuts Recovery Time for Cancer Patient

AIIMS Jodhpur performs advanced robotic surgery to remove cancer from a 22-year-old's lung, saving half the organ and ensuring a quick recovery without ICU care.

AIIMS Jodhpur performs advanced robotic surgery to remove cancer from a 22-year-old's lung, saving half the organ and ensuring a quick recovery without ICU care.
A doctor using a robotic device (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Jodhpur: In a groundbreaking procedure, the Surgical Oncology Department of AIIMS Jodhpur has successfully saved half of the lung of a 22-year-old patient from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, who was diagnosed with cancer in the upper part of the right lung and the windpipe.

Hospital officials said that typically cancer in this area would require the removal of the entire lung and a large incision, which leads to a lengthy recovery period and a high risk of complications such as pneumonia and chest pain. However, AIIMS Jodhpur's surgical team used advanced robotic technology to perform minimally invasive surgery, significantly reducing the risks associated with the procedure.

Dr Jeevan Ram Vishnoi, Head of the Surgical Oncology Department, said, "The patient had been diagnosed with cancer following an examination by Professor Nishant Bhardwaj of the Pulmonary Medicine Department. In standard cases, such a surgery involves opening the chest entirely to remove the affected lung tissue. However, using the robotic approach, the surgical team was able to excise only the cancerous portion of the lung and windpipe with precision, while preserving the lower part of the lung."

The surgery was conducted with just two small incisions measuring 8 mm and 12 mm, a far cry from the traditional large cut required in conventional open surgery. Dr Vishnoi said that the robot first removed the lymph nodes and then carefully dissected the complex blood vessels supplying the upper lobe of the lung before cutting the affected windpipe. The remaining lower part of the lung was then reattached to the windpipe.

Remarkably, the patient did not require post-operative ICU care and was instead moved directly to a hospital ward after the surgery. He was discharged just five days later after a smooth recovery, the doctor said.

The entire procedure, including hospitalisation, was performed free of cost under the government's insurance scheme, saving the patient from potentially heft expenses at private hospitals in metro cities.

AIIMS Jodhpur's successful execution of this complex robotic surgery has been hailed as a significant achievement, with the hospital's Executive Director Dr GD Puri and Medical Superintendent Dr Mahesh Devnani, congratulating the surgical team for their expertise and successes.

Read More

Hyderabad Doctors Perform Rare Kidney Surgery On Infant With Made In India Robot

Conjoined Twins In Shahdol Born With One Heart

Jodhpur: In a groundbreaking procedure, the Surgical Oncology Department of AIIMS Jodhpur has successfully saved half of the lung of a 22-year-old patient from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, who was diagnosed with cancer in the upper part of the right lung and the windpipe.

Hospital officials said that typically cancer in this area would require the removal of the entire lung and a large incision, which leads to a lengthy recovery period and a high risk of complications such as pneumonia and chest pain. However, AIIMS Jodhpur's surgical team used advanced robotic technology to perform minimally invasive surgery, significantly reducing the risks associated with the procedure.

Dr Jeevan Ram Vishnoi, Head of the Surgical Oncology Department, said, "The patient had been diagnosed with cancer following an examination by Professor Nishant Bhardwaj of the Pulmonary Medicine Department. In standard cases, such a surgery involves opening the chest entirely to remove the affected lung tissue. However, using the robotic approach, the surgical team was able to excise only the cancerous portion of the lung and windpipe with precision, while preserving the lower part of the lung."

The surgery was conducted with just two small incisions measuring 8 mm and 12 mm, a far cry from the traditional large cut required in conventional open surgery. Dr Vishnoi said that the robot first removed the lymph nodes and then carefully dissected the complex blood vessels supplying the upper lobe of the lung before cutting the affected windpipe. The remaining lower part of the lung was then reattached to the windpipe.

Remarkably, the patient did not require post-operative ICU care and was instead moved directly to a hospital ward after the surgery. He was discharged just five days later after a smooth recovery, the doctor said.

The entire procedure, including hospitalisation, was performed free of cost under the government's insurance scheme, saving the patient from potentially heft expenses at private hospitals in metro cities.

AIIMS Jodhpur's successful execution of this complex robotic surgery has been hailed as a significant achievement, with the hospital's Executive Director Dr GD Puri and Medical Superintendent Dr Mahesh Devnani, congratulating the surgical team for their expertise and successes.

Read More

Hyderabad Doctors Perform Rare Kidney Surgery On Infant With Made In India Robot

Conjoined Twins In Shahdol Born With One Heart

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ROBOTIC SURGERY IN AIIMSCANCEROUS LUNG CUT BY ROBOTROBOTIC SURGEY SAVES LUNGCANCER TREATMENT ROBOT AIIMSROBOTIC SURGEY AIIMS JODHPUR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.