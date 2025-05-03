ETV Bharat / health

AIIMS Doctors Bust Myth: Rheumatic Diseases Can Cripple Children Too if Not Caught Early

New Delhi: A group of leading paediatric specialists at AIIMS, New Delhi, is raising concerns about paediatric rheumatic diseases (autoimmune disorders that can affect children as young as one year old). While people in general may view rheumatic diseases as a problem for adults, experts say these chronic, and at times disabling, disorders affect children, too, and are often undiagnosed for months or even years because of the lack of awareness.

“These are serious but treatable disorders,” Dr. Pankaj Hari, Professor and Head of the Department of Paediatrics at AIIMS told ETV Bharat. The myth that rheumatic diseases don’t affect children must be debunked. These disorders not only occur in children, but they can also affect very young ones, even as young as one year old.”

Paediatric rheumatic diseases emanate from an aberrant im-unity in the form of an inability to function normally. The immune system is designed to protect the body against any sort of invasion-infection, but in these situations, it rather misbehaves and begins to eliminate the cells and tissues of the affected body. Boxed in, an abnormal immune reaction can result in inflammation of the joints, muscles, skin, and internal organs-that would be, the kidneys, heart, and lungs.



Common Yet Misunderstood

The symptoms of paediatric rheumatic disorders are often indistinguishable from other illnesses of childhood, which delay correct diagnoses. The usual symptoms include joint pain/swelling, persistent fever, malaise, skin rash, muscle pains (myalgias), and oral ulcers. Dr. Hari stated: "It's a history not just of a day or two of joint pain. But when you have persistent joint pain or swelling for several weeks with other symptoms of unexplained fevers and rashes, it's time for that paediatrician to be consulted... not an orthopedic one."

Paediatric rheumatic conditions very frequently encountered are:



Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA)

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

Juvenile Dermatomyositis

Kawasaki Disease

Henoch-Schönlein Purpura (IgA vasculitis)

Experts will always say that while some label these diseases as rare and see them one by one, when you put them together, pediatric rheumatic disorders account for a significant share of chronic illnesses in childhood.

Dr. Narendra Bagri, Additional Professor in the Division of Paediatric Rheumatology at AIIMS, added, “These disorders are often chronic, and their burden on the child and family can be substantial. They can cause damage not just to the joints but also to vital organs. If not diagnosed and treated early, these conditions can lead to irreversible damage and even become life-threatening.”

Delayed Diagnosis, Lifelong Consequences

Both doctors agree that delayed diagnosis is one of the biggest challenges in treating paediatric rheumatic diseases. Parents may ignore symptoms or misread them to common infections or injuries. General physicians and even orthopedic specialists may not always recognize the signs, leading to misdiagnosis or delays in referral to a paediatric rheumatologist.



Dr. Hari noted that “delays can happen at multiple levels. Parents may wait, thinking the symptoms are minor or temporary. Then when they do consult a doctor, that doctor might not suspect a rheumatic disease. As a result, it can take up to a year or even longer to reach the correct diagnosis.”

Such delays can have serious consequences. “In conditions like lupus or systemic vasculitis, organ damage begins silently,” said Dr. Bagri. “Once it reaches an advanced stage, the damage can be permanent. That’s why early diagnosis is crucial.”

Advances in Treatment Offer New Hope

Thankfully, treatment options for paediatric rheumatic disorders have seen remarkable progress in recent years. “A few decades ago, steroids were the only available treatment,” Dr. Bagri explained. “Today, we have a wide range of therapies, including disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs) and biologics like monoclonal antibodies.”