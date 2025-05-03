AIIMS Doctors Bust Myth: Rheumatic Diseases Can Cripple Children Too if Not Caught Early

New Delhi: A group of leading paediatric specialists at AIIMS, New Delhi, is raising concerns about paediatric rheumatic diseases (autoimmune disorders that can affect children as young as one year old). While people in general may view rheumatic diseases as a problem for adults, experts say these chronic, and at times disabling, disorders affect children, too, and are often undiagnosed for months or even years because of the lack of awareness.
“These are serious but treatable disorders,” Dr. Pankaj Hari, Professor and Head of the Department of Paediatrics at AIIMS told ETV Bharat. The myth that rheumatic diseases don’t affect children must be debunked. These disorders not only occur in children, but they can also affect very young ones, even as young as one year old.”
Paediatric rheumatic diseases emanate from an aberrant im-unity in the form of an inability to function normally. The immune system is designed to protect the body against any sort of invasion-infection, but in these situations, it rather misbehaves and begins to eliminate the cells and tissues of the affected body. Boxed in, an abnormal immune reaction can result in inflammation of the joints, muscles, skin, and internal organs-that would be, the kidneys, heart, and lungs.
Common Yet Misunderstood
The symptoms of paediatric rheumatic disorders are often indistinguishable from other illnesses of childhood, which delay correct diagnoses. The usual symptoms include joint pain/swelling, persistent fever, malaise, skin rash, muscle pains (myalgias), and oral ulcers. Dr. Hari stated: "It's a history not just of a day or two of joint pain. But when you have persistent joint pain or swelling for several weeks with other symptoms of unexplained fevers and rashes, it's time for that paediatrician to be consulted... not an orthopedic one."
Paediatric rheumatic conditions very frequently encountered are:
Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA)
Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)
Juvenile Dermatomyositis
Kawasaki Disease
Henoch-Schönlein Purpura (IgA vasculitis)
Experts will always say that while some label these diseases as rare and see them one by one, when you put them together, pediatric rheumatic disorders account for a significant share of chronic illnesses in childhood.
Dr. Narendra Bagri, Additional Professor in the Division of Paediatric Rheumatology at AIIMS, added, “These disorders are often chronic, and their burden on the child and family can be substantial. They can cause damage not just to the joints but also to vital organs. If not diagnosed and treated early, these conditions can lead to irreversible damage and even become life-threatening.”
Delayed Diagnosis, Lifelong Consequences
Both doctors agree that delayed diagnosis is one of the biggest challenges in treating paediatric rheumatic diseases. Parents may ignore symptoms or misread them to common infections or injuries. General physicians and even orthopedic specialists may not always recognize the signs, leading to misdiagnosis or delays in referral to a paediatric rheumatologist.
Dr. Hari noted that “delays can happen at multiple levels. Parents may wait, thinking the symptoms are minor or temporary. Then when they do consult a doctor, that doctor might not suspect a rheumatic disease. As a result, it can take up to a year or even longer to reach the correct diagnosis.”
Such delays can have serious consequences. “In conditions like lupus or systemic vasculitis, organ damage begins silently,” said Dr. Bagri. “Once it reaches an advanced stage, the damage can be permanent. That’s why early diagnosis is crucial.”
Advances in Treatment Offer New Hope
Thankfully, treatment options for paediatric rheumatic disorders have seen remarkable progress in recent years. “A few decades ago, steroids were the only available treatment,” Dr. Bagri explained. “Today, we have a wide range of therapies, including disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs) and biologics like monoclonal antibodies.”
These advanced therapies can effectively control inflammation, prevent organ damage, and help children lead near-normal lives. However, their effectiveness hinges on early initiation. “There’s a ‘window of opportunity’ during which treatment can dramatically change the disease course,” Dr. Bagri emphasized.
The goal of treatment is not only to reduce pain and inflammation but also to enable children to lead functionally independent and disability-free lives. “With timely intervention, most children with these conditions can attend school, engage in social activities, and enjoy a high quality of life,” said Dr. Hari.
Burden Beyond the Disease
Beyond the medical implications, paediatric rheumatic diseases take a toll on families. Parents must navigate frequent hospital visits, manage long-term medication regimens, and support their child’s education and emotional well-being. Children may struggle to keep up with school, feel isolated from peers, or face bullying due to physical limitations or appearance changes from medications.
“There’s a psychosocial dimension to these disorders,” Dr. Bagri said. “When a child can’t participate in school or social events due to pain or fatigue, it affects their self-esteem and development. That’s why a holistic approach to care—medical, psychological, and social, is essential.”
Spreading Awareness is Key
Both doctors stressed the urgent need for public education campaigns to improve awareness among parents, teachers, and even healthcare providers. “People need to know that persistent joint pain, skin rashes, and fevers in children are not always trivial,” said Dr. Hari. “Early recognition can make all the difference.”
Paediatric rheumatology remains a relatively under-recognized specialty in India, with only a limited number of trained specialists. Initiatives to strengthen paediatric rheumatology training and establish dedicated centers across the country are also critical.
What Parents Should Watch For
Parents are advised to seek medical attention if a child displays:
* Joint swelling or pain lasting more than a few weeks
* Prolonged, unexplained fever
* Skin rashes, especially with fever or joint symptoms
* Fatigue and muscle pain
* Recurrent mouth ulcers or red eyes
Consulting a paediatrician is the first step, followed by referral to a paediatric rheumatologist if needed. “This is not a one-time issue. These conditions require long-term monitoring and care, but the prognosis is good if caught early,” Dr. Bagri said.
Paediatric rheumatic diseases are not rare anomalies, they are a reality for many children. With rising awareness, timely diagnosis, and advances in treatment, most children can manage these disorders effectively and grow up to live fulfilling, independent lives. The key lies in educating both the public and the medical community so that no child has to suffer needlessly due to delayed diagnosis or improper treatment.
As Dr. Hari aptly concluded, “Every child deserves a pain-free, active, and joyful childhood. It's our duty to make that possible, by recognizing the signs, acting early, and delivering the right care.”