One night not long ago, a 60-year-old man in the US opened his laptop and asked a simple question. He wanted to cut back on salt. Everyone tells you to do that—salt is linked to hypertension, heart disease, stroke. For decades, governments and doctors alike have been nudging us to eat less of it.

So he turned to the most modern of advisors: artificial intelligence. He asked ChatGPT what he might use instead of sodium chloride, or table salt. And what he got back was a suggestion that sounded plausible, scientific even—sodium bromide.

Three weeks later, he was discharged from a hospital where he had been admitted for bromism, a form of poisoning that left him hallucinating, paranoid, and so out of control that doctors placed him on an involuntary psychiatric hold. That arc (from curiosity to crisis) reads almost like a parable about the age we’re living in: one where the line between credible information and catastrophic misinformation has been blurred by technology.

The Problem With “Almost Right”

To understand what went wrong here, we need to see the way AI works. A human doctor looks at symptoms, at context, at risks. An AI system, on the other hand, looks at patterns in text. It is exquisitely good at predicting what comes next in a sentence, but utterly incapable of knowing whether the answer it gives is true, safe, or appropriate.

“Sodium bromide is toxic and not intended for human consumption,” says Dr. Prashant Sinha, Head of Emergency at PSRI Hospital, New Delhi. “In this case, the man replaced a safe, everyday compound with a dangerous one, unaware of the consequences. He developed bromism, which manifests as fatigue, insomnia, paranoia, and hallucinations. The incident shows the danger of acting on AI-generated recommendations without expert oversight.”

Mental Health Aspect

The problem isn’t just that the chatbot was wrong. It’s that it was convincingly wrong. The very design of AI makes its advice sound authoritative, even when it’s not. Then there’s the mental health side of the story.

Poisoning can alter brain chemistry. Hallucinations, delusions, paranoia can follow. But what psychiatrists like Dr. Paramjeet Singh, Senior Psychiatrist at PSRI Hospital Delhi, are noticing is that AI may play a role in deepening those effects. “This man believed he was acting on sound medical advice from ChatGPT,” Singh says. “For vulnerable individuals, AI can inadvertently ‘supercharge’ latent psychiatric symptoms, creating what some clinicians now refer to as ‘AI psychosis.’ The chatbot couldn’t ask the right context-driven questions. It couldn’t warn him about toxicity. And that inability to exercise judgement makes it risky as a substitute for human care.”

The machine gave bad advice, that too without guardrails, and the man’s trust in it amplified the consequences.

Should You Trust AI With Your Health?

That’s the question this case forces us to ask. And the answer, at least for now, is no. Not without oversight. Not without verification.

AI can be a companion helping us draft diet charts, reminding us of healthy habits, making sense of medical jargon. But it is not, and cannot be, a doctor. “Any medical or dietary modification should always be reviewed and guided by licensed professionals to ensure safety,” Dr. Sinha says.

The more urgent lesson is cultural. In an age of endless information, trust becomes our most valuable currency. Who do we choose to listen to? A doctor who has spent decades honing judgement or a machine that has spent months crunching text?

What stands out in this case is not just the man’s poisoning but the way his story exposes the limits of our faith in technology. The hospital staff who restrained him during his hallucinations, the psychiatrists who treated his paranoia, the emergency team who caught the toxicity all of them depict that health is, at its core, a human business.

A chatbot can suggest. A doctor can discern. That difference is everything.