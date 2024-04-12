About 70 Lakh People Suffering From Parkinson's Disease in India, Doctors Claim

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 12, 2024, 4:20 PM IST

World Parkinson Day file pic

Speaking at an awareness program on the sidelines of World Parkinson's Day 2024 at the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Secunderabad, Dr. Bollineni Bhaskara Rao, CMD at KIMS said that a latest research has revealed that about 70 lakh people are suffering from Parkinson's disease in the country.

Hyderabad: As people observed World Parkinson's Day 2024 on April 11 to raise awareness about the neurodegenerative disease, in an alarming scenario, about 70 lakh people are suffering from Parkinson's disease in India, a top doctor has said.

CMD at the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Secunderabad, Dr. Bollineni Bhaskara Rao said that the latest research has revealed that about 70 lakh people are suffering from Parkinson's disease in the country. The revelation was made on the occasion of an awareness program at KIMS Secunderabad on Thursday on International Parkinson's Day.

Neurologist Seethajayalakshmi, Neurosurgeon Dr. Manas Panigrahi, Parkinson's specialist Dr. Jayashree, Dr. Mohandas, Dr. Praveen, and others attended the program. The participants said that Parkinson's is one of the causes of disability and death due to neuro problems, and 94 out of one lakh people over 40 years of age are affected by the disease.

Dr. Jayashree said that the symptoms of the disease are trembling of the hands, difficulty in speaking, and difficulty in walking. Hundreds of years ago in Ayurveda, it was called kampavata, Dr Jayashree said. She said that Kampa means trembling and vatam means muscle problem, and at that time the Ayurveda practitioners used to treat it with a velvet bean plant, and from that plant, levodopa was developed. Men are more likely to get the disease than women.

Dr Manas said that deep brain stimulation surgery is popular and it is decided according to the condition and age of the patient to treat the disease.

Pertinently, April 11 every year is observed as the World Parkinson's Disease and is dedicated to honour the pioneering work of Dr. James Parkinson, who is credited with discovering the first case of Parkinson's disease in 1817.

  1. Read more: World Parkinson's Day 2024: Chronic Disorder Affecting Both Motor, Non-Motor Systems
  2. Study explores link between gut health and Parkinson's disease
  3. Parkinson's disease can quietly progress undetected for years: Study

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.