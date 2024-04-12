About 70 Lakh People Suffering From Parkinson's Disease in India, Doctors Claim

Hyderabad: As people observed World Parkinson's Day 2024 on April 11 to raise awareness about the neurodegenerative disease, in an alarming scenario, about 70 lakh people are suffering from Parkinson's disease in India, a top doctor has said.

CMD at the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Secunderabad, Dr. Bollineni Bhaskara Rao said that the latest research has revealed that about 70 lakh people are suffering from Parkinson's disease in the country. The revelation was made on the occasion of an awareness program at KIMS Secunderabad on Thursday on International Parkinson's Day.

Neurologist Seethajayalakshmi, Neurosurgeon Dr. Manas Panigrahi, Parkinson's specialist Dr. Jayashree, Dr. Mohandas, Dr. Praveen, and others attended the program. The participants said that Parkinson's is one of the causes of disability and death due to neuro problems, and 94 out of one lakh people over 40 years of age are affected by the disease.

Dr. Jayashree said that the symptoms of the disease are trembling of the hands, difficulty in speaking, and difficulty in walking. Hundreds of years ago in Ayurveda, it was called kampavata, Dr Jayashree said. She said that Kampa means trembling and vatam means muscle problem, and at that time the Ayurveda practitioners used to treat it with a velvet bean plant, and from that plant, levodopa was developed. Men are more likely to get the disease than women.

Dr Manas said that deep brain stimulation surgery is popular and it is decided according to the condition and age of the patient to treat the disease.

Pertinently, April 11 every year is observed as the World Parkinson's Disease and is dedicated to honour the pioneering work of Dr. James Parkinson, who is credited with discovering the first case of Parkinson's disease in 1817.