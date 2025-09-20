ETV Bharat / health

A Wake Up Call: Addressing The Unique Challenges Of Alzheimers In The Younger Generation

Jaipur: September 21 is celebrated as World Alzheimer's Day. In the past few years, there has been a rapid increase in the cases of Alzheimer's. Usually, this disease is common in the elderly or people above the age of 60, but gradually, the youth are also falling victim to this disease.

Dr Khandelwal, senior neurologist at Sawai Mansingh Hospital, Jaipur, says that for some time now, patients suffering from depression have been coming to the hospital, and a large number of these are young people. In such a situation, depression and loneliness can cause Alzheimer's.

Generally, Alzheimer's risk is higher in younger individuals due to genetic factors, though an unhealthy lifestyle can also play a significant role in triggering the disease.

Khandelwal says that there can be many reasons for Alzheimer's. In this disease, brain cells start dying, the brain starts shrinking, and the patient develops amnesia.

Citing the data of the Longitudinal Ageing Study in India, Khandelwal says about 8 million people in India are suffering from Alzheimer's and this figure may increase in the future. Although there are many causes of Alzheimer's, depression and loneliness increase the risk of Alzheimer's to a great extent.

Khandelwal warns that the risk of Alzheimer's can be passed from parents to children. Furthermore, genetic factors also significantly increase the risk of Alzheimer's.

What are the symptoms and causes of this disease?