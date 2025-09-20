A Wake Up Call: Addressing The Unique Challenges Of Alzheimers In The Younger Generation
Rising Alzheimer's cases among youth linked to lifestyle and loneliness, Dr. Dinesh Khandelwal
Jaipur: September 21 is celebrated as World Alzheimer's Day. In the past few years, there has been a rapid increase in the cases of Alzheimer's. Usually, this disease is common in the elderly or people above the age of 60, but gradually, the youth are also falling victim to this disease.
Dr Khandelwal, senior neurologist at Sawai Mansingh Hospital, Jaipur, says that for some time now, patients suffering from depression have been coming to the hospital, and a large number of these are young people. In such a situation, depression and loneliness can cause Alzheimer's.
Generally, Alzheimer's risk is higher in younger individuals due to genetic factors, though an unhealthy lifestyle can also play a significant role in triggering the disease.
Khandelwal says that there can be many reasons for Alzheimer's. In this disease, brain cells start dying, the brain starts shrinking, and the patient develops amnesia.
Citing the data of the Longitudinal Ageing Study in India, Khandelwal says about 8 million people in India are suffering from Alzheimer's and this figure may increase in the future. Although there are many causes of Alzheimer's, depression and loneliness increase the risk of Alzheimer's to a great extent.
Khandelwal warns that the risk of Alzheimer's can be passed from parents to children. Furthermore, genetic factors also significantly increase the risk of Alzheimer's.
What are the symptoms and causes of this disease?
A person suffering from Alzheimer's disease begins to lose their memory. Alzheimer's is a common disease in 50 per cent of people over the age of 80. Dr Khandelwal says that a person suffering from Alzheimer's becomes dependent on others.
Some other symptoms that are seen in the patient are: the person forgets daily tasks; rapid memory weakening; sudden loss of sleep; the patient repeats the same thing again and again; the patient is unable to focus on small things.
Alzheimer's increases significantly with advancing age, family history or genetics, risk of Alzheimer's after heart-related disease, risk of disease due to diabetes and BP, stress and loneliness, head injury in an accident, lack of physical activity, and complete deterioration of lifestyle.
Dr Khandelwal says that advanced medical facilities for the treatment of Alzheimer's are still not available in the country. The treatment method currently being used in the country prevents the progression of Alzheimer's for some time, but once the medication is stopped, the problem remains the same once again, whereas in America and developed countries, advanced methods for the treatment of this disease are available.
"Treatment is available which eliminates the disease. To prevent the disease, first of all, it is necessary to improve the lifestyle and staying away from smoking and alcohol is very important," said Khandelwal.
