ETV Bharat / health

A Summer Guide To Hydration

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: As summer cuckolds its slow, hot way across India, the dialogue around hydration becomes more vital than ever. Drinking water is not just for quenching thirst; it is the most basic, irreducible ingredient of life. From maintaining temperature to aiding digestion, every organ and cell in the body depends on it. But how much to drink, when to drink and how to drink is poorly understood by most people. Experts stress that hydration quality is more important than quantity. The method of drinking matters as well.

Public health expert Dr. Akshay Dongardive pointed out that the human body loses substantial amounts of water in hot climates through perspiration, evaporation, and respiration. "Research suggests slowly and steadily sipping water is better than gulping large amounts in a single setting," he said.

Sipping water at regular intervals facilitates temperature control while lowering the risk of sudden electrolyte disturbances (colloquially termed ‘water intoxication’), digestive functions, and enhances the movement of lymphatic fluid.

"Drinking small amounts every 15 to 30 minutes is best during active or hot situations," Dr. Dongardive explained while favouring cool (not cold) water for quicker absorption and comfort.

The hydration needs of children and adults differ. It is important to know how much water is to be given. Paediatrician Dr. Naresh Gupta disclosed, "Children between 6 to 13 years should drink 1.5 to 2 litres of water daily, while adults should consume 2.5 to 3.5 liters, according to the specific body size, activity, and weather."

Water intake of children during a busy travel schedule can be made enjoyable with the help of colour-coded bottles or funny reminders. Those under degenerative conditions may not require the generalised hydration plan designed for healthy children or adults.

Dr. Gupta cautioned, "Excessive water becomes dangerous for such individuals. Some should have their fluids restricted to cope with possible complications such as swelling or high blood pressure."

Water does not contribute to hydration alone. Liquid diets also compliment in this exercise. Suggesting an 80:20 ratio, Dr Gupta said that while 80 per cent intake should be water, the rest can be other hydrating options such as lemon water, buttermilk or fresh juices. The latter also help in the replenishment of important electrolytes and additional nutrients besides hydrating the body.

Experts underline that over-hydration is as dangerous as dehydration. Excess fluid intake causes excessive dilution of sodium in blood-stream causing low sodium blood level (hyponatremia) - a very risky situation that develops earlier into symptoms such as confusion, nausea, muscle cramps, and in extreme cases into coma.

"Balance is the Mantra," he emphasised. How to drink water is another important factor. Dr Gupta explained, "According to both our traditional wisdom and modern science, water should be drunk in particular ways so that the body absorbs it properly."

He gave some tips on water consumption, saying that water needs to be sipped as it helps better absorption and prevents bloating. Drinking water while sitting puts less pressure on the digestive organs. Ideally, water should best be at room temperature or cool because very hot or chilled water disrupts digestion.