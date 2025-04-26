A Summer Guide To Hydration

By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: As summer cuckolds its slow, hot way across India, the dialogue around hydration becomes more vital than ever. Drinking water is not just for quenching thirst; it is the most basic, irreducible ingredient of life. From maintaining temperature to aiding digestion, every organ and cell in the body depends on it. But how much to drink, when to drink and how to drink is poorly understood by most people. Experts stress that hydration quality is more important than quantity. The method of drinking matters as well.
Public health expert Dr. Akshay Dongardive pointed out that the human body loses substantial amounts of water in hot climates through perspiration, evaporation, and respiration. "Research suggests slowly and steadily sipping water is better than gulping large amounts in a single setting," he said.
Sipping water at regular intervals facilitates temperature control while lowering the risk of sudden electrolyte disturbances (colloquially termed ‘water intoxication’), digestive functions, and enhances the movement of lymphatic fluid.
"Drinking small amounts every 15 to 30 minutes is best during active or hot situations," Dr. Dongardive explained while favouring cool (not cold) water for quicker absorption and comfort.
The hydration needs of children and adults differ. It is important to know how much water is to be given. Paediatrician Dr. Naresh Gupta disclosed, "Children between 6 to 13 years should drink 1.5 to 2 litres of water daily, while adults should consume 2.5 to 3.5 liters, according to the specific body size, activity, and weather."
Water intake of children during a busy travel schedule can be made enjoyable with the help of colour-coded bottles or funny reminders. Those under degenerative conditions may not require the generalised hydration plan designed for healthy children or adults.
Dr. Gupta cautioned, "Excessive water becomes dangerous for such individuals. Some should have their fluids restricted to cope with possible complications such as swelling or high blood pressure."
Water does not contribute to hydration alone. Liquid diets also compliment in this exercise. Suggesting an 80:20 ratio, Dr Gupta said that while 80 per cent intake should be water, the rest can be other hydrating options such as lemon water, buttermilk or fresh juices. The latter also help in the replenishment of important electrolytes and additional nutrients besides hydrating the body.
Experts underline that over-hydration is as dangerous as dehydration. Excess fluid intake causes excessive dilution of sodium in blood-stream causing low sodium blood level (hyponatremia) - a very risky situation that develops earlier into symptoms such as confusion, nausea, muscle cramps, and in extreme cases into coma.
"Balance is the Mantra," he emphasised. How to drink water is another important factor. Dr Gupta explained, "According to both our traditional wisdom and modern science, water should be drunk in particular ways so that the body absorbs it properly."
He gave some tips on water consumption, saying that water needs to be sipped as it helps better absorption and prevents bloating. Drinking water while sitting puts less pressure on the digestive organs. Ideally, water should best be at room temperature or cool because very hot or chilled water disrupts digestion.
He also explained that a person should replenish fluids after physical activity and not drink copious amounts of fluids within 30 to 45 minutes after meals. The quality of water being consumed is very important. "In drinking water, the TDS (total dissolved solids) level should be between 50 and 300 milligram per litre. Water too low in minerals lacks necessary nutrients and water having a TDS above 500 mg/l can taste salty and may not be good in the long run," said Dr. Dongardive.
Environmental expert Gyanendra Rawat disclosed, "Fifty years ago, there would be open drinking ponds. Now, in most cases, the ponds are too polluted even for animals."
Commenting on the worsening quality of water at the natural sources, he called for stringent regulations. Criticising inadequate efforts in building Amrit Sarovars (lakes being developed under a government program), he said that heavy groundwater usage in both large and small cities is hampering the quantity and quality of drinking water.
He recommended traditional methods like storing water in earthen pots, which naturally cool and add beneficial minerals to water.
Dr Gupta said that a flavourful boost to water is needed during the sweltering heat of summers. While lemon water refreshes and replenishes electrolytes, adding a pinch of salt makes it even more effective. Aam panna made from raw mango not only cools the body but also prevents heatstroke.
"Lemon water and coconut water hydrate and also regulate body temperature while improving digestion," added Rawat.
There are some common myths around water intake that have been busted by the medical experts. The first is that one should not drink excess water as over-hydration is harmful. Secondly, it is not only water that hydrates. One can also have liquids like fresh juices, coconut water and lemon water. Thirdly, not being thirsty does not mean that one is well hydrated. In fact thirst signals early dehydration. Another myth is that one must drink eight glasses of water daily. The fact is that hydration needs vary depending on climate, activity level and individual physiology.
It is important to recognise the symptoms of dehydration and heatstroke. A person should watch out for dry mouth and skin, dark yellow urine, headaches, dizziness and muscle cramps.
Dr. Gupta suggested, "In children, a dry diaper for more than three hours or sunken eyes are warning signs. If dehydration progresses, it can lead to heatstroke, a medical emergency marked by nausea, confusion, rapid heartbeat, and unconsciousness. Quick cooling and hydration are critical."
There is a set of people who need special attention. These include the elderly, whose thirst sensation diminishes with age, pregnant women who need extra fluids to support fetal development, chronic patients with diabetes, kidney disease or heart conditions, alongside athletes and labourers whose high physical activity requires increased hydration.
It is important to listen to your body while drinking mindfully and ensuring the quality and proper method of intake. Dr. Dongardive summarised, "Hydration is most effective when done consistently across the day, not all at once."