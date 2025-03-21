90 HMPV Cases Registered In India: Centre

New Delhi: India has reported 90 Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases across the country during the period from January 6 to February 27 this year, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav said on Friday.

"The Human Metapneumovirus has been present globally since 2001. The data from Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) does not indicate any unusual rise in Influenza Like Illness (ILI)/Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases anywhere in the country and also corroborated by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) sentinel surveillance data. 90 HMPV cases have been reported across the country during the period 6th January 2025 to 27th February 2025 on IDSP portal," said Jadhav in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

He was responding to a question raised by Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Anil Yeshwant Desai on the spread of HMPV. He said that HMPV is one of the many respiratory viruses that can cause infections in people of all ages, particularly during the winter and early spring months. Symptoms may include cough, runny nose, fever, sore throat and shortness of breath.

"The virus infection is usually a mild and self-limiting condition and most cases recover on their own," Jadhav said. He said that the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has taken several specific measures to monitor and control the spread of HMPV cases and to create public awareness through campaigns regarding HMPV symptoms and prevention strategies.

He said that the Public Health Emergency Operation Centre (PHEOC) has been activated at the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) since January 6, 2025 for regular monitoring of HMPV situations.

"Daily Situational Report (SitRep) is shared to the concerned stakeholders. States and UTs have been advised to be vigilant and send respiratory samples of hospitalized SARI cases to designated Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDLs) for testing and sequencing of positive samples," Jadhav stated.

The states have been advised to enhance Information, Education and Communication (IEC) and awareness among the population regarding the prevention of transmission of the virus through simple measures such as washing hands often with soap and water; avoiding touching their eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands; avoid close contact with people who are exhibiting symptoms of the disease; cover mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing etc, the minister said.