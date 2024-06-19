8-8-8 Rule For Work-Life Balance: Helps To Improve Mental, Physical Health; Increase Efficiency

Hyderabad: Achieving work-life balance is increasingly becoming important as it helps in giving equal importance to all aspects of life. A way to do this is through a proper time management strategy.

The 8-8-8 time management rule is one such method that helps in balancing professional and personal life, which is currently one of the biggest challenges faced in this technological age. Let's learn this 8-8-8 rule to overcome stress, improve physical and mental health and to increase efficiency.

What is the 8-8-8 rule?

It is a system of time management that shows one to utilise time effectively. The 8-8-8 system is known as a good weapon to balance professional and personal life. Under this system, the 24 hours of a day is divided into eight hours. Eight hours is dedicated to work, eight hours to spend time with family and friends and engage in hobbies. Finally, the remaining eight hours is for quality sleep. This system can be used as a tool to easily reach your goals in terms of physical and mental health.

What are the benefits?

This 8-8-8 rule may not suit everyone. Depending on one's needs, if one divides his/her time into small parts, plans well and practices discipline, results can be achieved. It is a great tool to make your lifestyle healthy and satisfying. Breaking down your tasks into parts increases focus on the task at hand. If this rule is made a habit in daily life then important tasks will not be neglected. Also, better results can be achieved in the long run

By allotting specific time for every task, one will be able to increase the time that is devoted to family or hobbies. Habits like music and reading books, will help in enhancing the soft skills and improve creativity. Also, one will feel refreshed as he/she will get proper resting time. This in turn will help one to excel in his/her career. Adequate sleep improves both physical and mental health. Many studies state that stress, anxiety and depression are reduced by a good sleep.

Obstacles in the system

However, applying this rule in life is not so easy. There are various obstacles in making a schedule of exactly eight hours every day and implementing the routine. Weather changes and disturbances can often hamper the quality of sleep. Along with this, it becomes difficult to maintain this balance due to pressures from colleagues, family members, and office bosses in one form or another. Despite this, if you make a proper plan and work hard to follow this rule with dedication, you can surely achieve success in many areas of life.

