ETV Bharat / health

7 Key Facts About Menopause Every Women Should Know

Menopause is a natural and inevitable stage in every woman’s life, typically occurring between the ages of 45 and 55. However, the physical and emotional changes that accompany menopause can significantly impact many aspects of daily life. Menopause is defined as the point 12 months after your last menstrual period, marking the end of your reproductive years. After this, pregnancy is no longer possible unless specialized fertility treatments are used.

According to a study published in Scientific Reports, around 15% of Indian women are currently experiencing menopause. The prevalence is higher in rural areas than in urban regions, with premature menopause occurring more frequently in rural women (5%) than urban women (3%). The transition into menopause, known as perimenopause, often starts with changes in the menstrual cycle.

This phase continues until one year after the last period, with postmenopausal symptoms often persisting for years. These changes can disrupt personal and professional lives, as menopause brings about both physical and emotional challenges. Here are 7 important facts about menopause to help better understand the process, prepare mentally, and manage symptoms:

Right Time to Experience Menopause:

While menopause can happen at any time, most women naturally experience it in their early 50s. Early menopause refers to onset before age 45, and premature menopause occurs before age 40. Factors like genetics, lifestyle choices, epilepsy, surgery, smoking, and alcohol use can contribute to early or premature menopause.

Pregnancy During Perimenopause:

Pregnancy is still possible during perimenopause, even after age 40. Until you’ve gone a full 12 months without a period, there’s still a chance of becoming pregnant. If you have occasional periods, even once every six months, pregnancy is still possible.