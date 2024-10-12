No More Grumpy-Gut: 6 Simple Ways to Avoid Stomach Issues And Enjoy Your Trip

Are gut issues ruining your holidays or preventing you from joyfully celebrating time with your loved ones? Say goodbye to spending extra time in the bathroom with these 6 tactics to avoid stomach problems and enjoy your moments. Whether you're travelling by bus, car, air, or any other mode, it can stress your body and digestive system. There are many reasons why your gut health is affected when travelling overseas. It's important to understand the problem causing it to find the solution.

Common Reasons that led to Grumpy Gut during Traveling or on Trip

Stress

Travel stress starts as soon as you leave home: making sure you've packed everything, not missing your flight, and using public restrooms can be anxiety-inducing. However, keeping over-the-counter remedies on hand or distracting yourself with music, movies, conversation, or reading can help make travel less stressful.

Disruption of your Biological clock

When you travel across time zones, it can affect your circadian rhythm, which is your body's way of setting and timing its internal clock. For example, if it's 10 p.m. according to your internal clock but 8 a.m. in your new location, this can confuse and contribute to GI issues, such as constipation.

Gut issues ruining your holidays? Not anymore. (Getty Images)

Alcohol Consumption

Alcohol is dehydrating and dehydrating is a risk factor for constipation. So avoid Drinking Alcohol while travelling to keep your gut healthy and happy.

Dietary Changes

Travel often means consuming different foods, as we have less control over our diet and eating schedule while away from home. We may indulge in snacks and desserts more frequently while on vacation.

6 Gut-Friendly travel tactics

Drink Lots of Water

Keep yourself hydrated (Getty Images)

Make sure you always keep yourself hydrated and carry plenty of water with you especially when it's hot. Dehydration can cause constipation, so drink water a lot. But find out ahead of time if the water is safe to drink.

Carry medications

You can take over-the-counter medications to get quick relief while travelling. Such as Loperamide (imodium) for mild traveller's diarrhoea, Antacids like TUMS OR Pepcid can help with heartburn or stomachaches, Bismuth subsalicylate (Pepto-Bismol and Kaopectate) helps reduce the frequency of loose, watery stools and ease cramping. Take as directed by the doctor in severe cases.

Eat plenty of Fiber

Include plenty of fibre in your pre-travel diet. (Getty Images)

Remember to include plenty of fibre in your pre-travel diet. This will help make stools softer and more comfortable to pass. Foods high in fibre include fruits such as apples and raspberries, as well as beans and whole-grain foods. However, be mindful not to consume too much fibre, as it can lead to bloating and gas.

Don't overeat

Eating while on vacation should involve a lighter diet than usual. Avoid overeating, as it can spoil your travel experience, stretch your stomach, and make you lethargic.

Minimise Stress

Stress can disrupt the delicate balance of your gut microbiome and lead to digestive issues. Prioritize self-care activities to reduce stress levels while travelling, as mentioned earlier. Keep yourself busy by walking, exercising, reading, and listening to music, instead of stressing over the small things.

Wash Your hands

Wash your hands before eating while travelling to reduce the risk of spreading germs and getting sick (Getty Images)

Remember to wash your hands before eating while travelling to reduce the risk of spreading germs and getting sick. Use warm or cold running water to wet your hands, then apply soap to wash your hands properly.