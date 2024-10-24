ETV Bharat / health

54% Of Elderly Persons Suffer From 2 Or More Non-Communicable Diseases In India, Says Survey

New Delhi: The latest study on the status of elderly people in India has revealed that there is a high prevalence of multiple morbidities, as 54 per cent of elderly persons suffer from two or more Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

A survey conducted by HelpAge India stated that 26 per cent of all elderly diagnosed with only one NCD and 20 per cent of these respondents in the survey were not diagnosed with any NCD.

"Majority of the respondents in the age group of 80 years and above were suffering from two or more than two NCDs,” the survey report said.

HelpAge India is a not-for-profit organisation, registered under the Societies’ Registration Act of 1860. Set up in 1978, the organisation works for 'the cause and care of disadvantaged older persons to improve their quality of life'. The HelpAge envisions a society where the elderly have the right to an active, healthy and dignified life.

The organisation was recently honoured with the ‘UN Population Award 2020’ for its exemplary work in the field of ageing, and relief efforts work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

HelpAge India commissioned a nationwide study to assess the care needs of older individuals, covering aspects like healthcare access, social care, elder abuse, financial capacity, and digital technology access. The study involved a cross-sectional survey across 10 states and 20 cities, including both Tier I and Tier II cities, ensuring a representative sample of over 5,000 elderly individuals and 1,300 caregivers.

The study has found that most of the elderly persons (79%) have visited government hospitals/clinics/ PHCs in the last one year and half of the elderly respondents have visited private hospitals/ clinics. Access to healthcare facilities didn't vary much with the gender of the respondents, it said.

According to the report titled 'Ageing In India: Exploring Preparedness & Response To Care Challenges', 39% elder people had access to a smartphone, among digital devices, while 59% had access to no digital device.

"Smartphone access was higher for males (47%) and the youngest age group of 60-69 years (43%). Just around 12% used digital medium for paying utility bills or for internet banking and 8% used it for any health-related uses," the report stated.