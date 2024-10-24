54% Of Elderly Persons Suffer From 2 Or More Non-Communicable Diseases In India, Says Survey

New Delhi: The latest study on the status of elderly people in India has revealed that there is a high prevalence of multiple morbidities, as 54 per cent of elderly persons suffer from two or more Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).
A survey conducted by HelpAge India stated that 26 per cent of all elderly diagnosed with only one NCD and 20 per cent of these respondents in the survey were not diagnosed with any NCD.
"Majority of the respondents in the age group of 80 years and above were suffering from two or more than two NCDs,” the survey report said.
HelpAge India is a not-for-profit organisation, registered under the Societies’ Registration Act of 1860. Set up in 1978, the organisation works for 'the cause and care of disadvantaged older persons to improve their quality of life'. The HelpAge envisions a society where the elderly have the right to an active, healthy and dignified life.
The organisation was recently honoured with the ‘UN Population Award 2020’ for its exemplary work in the field of ageing, and relief efforts work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
HelpAge India commissioned a nationwide study to assess the care needs of older individuals, covering aspects like healthcare access, social care, elder abuse, financial capacity, and digital technology access. The study involved a cross-sectional survey across 10 states and 20 cities, including both Tier I and Tier II cities, ensuring a representative sample of over 5,000 elderly individuals and 1,300 caregivers.
The study has found that most of the elderly persons (79%) have visited government hospitals/clinics/ PHCs in the last one year and half of the elderly respondents have visited private hospitals/ clinics. Access to healthcare facilities didn't vary much with the gender of the respondents, it said.
According to the report titled 'Ageing In India: Exploring Preparedness & Response To Care Challenges', 39% elder people had access to a smartphone, among digital devices, while 59% had access to no digital device.
"Smartphone access was higher for males (47%) and the youngest age group of 60-69 years (43%). Just around 12% used digital medium for paying utility bills or for internet banking and 8% used it for any health-related uses," the report stated.
India is experiencing a significant demographic shift with a rapidly growing elderly population. By 2050, it is projected that the elderly population (aged 60 and above) will constitute 20.8% of the total population, up from 8.6% in 2011.
At least 7% elderly respondents faced abuse. "No variation in reported patterns of elder abuse was found across gender and age group of the respondents. However, respondents from socio economic groups-SEC C (11%) in tier II cities reported experiencing higher elder abuse in comparison to respondents from SEC B (4%) in tier I cities,” the report stated.
A small proportion of the elderly (29%) reported having access to social security schemes i.e. old-age pension / contributory pension / provident fund. Access to pension didn’t vary much across Tier I and Tier II cities.
"One in every three elderly respondents reported they didn’t have any income in the past one year. Around 31% elderly respondents in the age group of 60-69 years, 36% in the age group of 71–79 years and 37% in the age group of 80 years and above reported 'No income' in the past one year. The proportion of respondents reporting no income didn't vary across the Tier I and Tier II cities," the report stated.
Another key finding of the report is that little less than half of all respondents (48%) were diagnosed with hypertension or high blood pressure and a similar proportion of respondents (43%) also suffered from diabetes.
More than one third of all respondents (35%) were suffering from arthritis / osteoporosis or other bone / joint diseases and a few respondents (19%) have also reported issues of high cholesterol. No variation in prevalence of chronic diseases was reported across the place of residence (Tier I and Tier II cities) and socio-economic categories, it said.
"Addressing the challenges of ageing in India requires a multi-faceted approach that encompasses healthcare, financial security, social support, and protective measures. A collaborative effort involving government, non-governmental organisations, communities, and families is essential to create an environment where the elderly can live with dignity, security, and well-being,” the report said.
As it is projected that the elderly population (aged 60 and above) will constitute 20.8% of the total population in India by 2050, the population of 80 years and above in India is also expected to grow at a much faster rate with a predominance of widowed and highly dependent very old women.
Early this year, the NITI Aayog has released a position paper titled ’Senior Care Reforms in India: Reimagining the Senior Care Paradigm’, which calls for action on what needs to be done to bring a greater focus on senior care. The objective of this paper was to encourage collaboration among individuals, families, communities, civil society and the private sector and pave the way for quality outcomes in senior care.