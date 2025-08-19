5 Things You Should Do Every Day For Your Gut Health

Gut is our 'second brain' and for a good reason. It doesn't only digest food but also a home to trillions of microbes that influence everything from immunity and metabolism to mood and mental clarity. Experts say that a healthy gut helps the body absorb nutrients, fight infections, and even regulate hormones. On the other hand, an unhealthy gut can trigger many issues like fatigue, anxiety, skin problems, and chronic disease. In other words, gut health isn't just about digestion but also a cornerstone of overall well-being and one that you should never overlook. According to Dr Narendra K Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer at Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Center in Bengaluru, certain microorganisms, collectively known as the gut microbiome, play an important role in breaking down food, nutrient absorption, and protecting the body from harmful pathogens. The balance of these microorganisms in the digestive tract directly impacts gut health," says Dr Shetty.

Importance of gut health:

Healthy digestion

Immune system function

Overall body integrity

Weight management

Mental health and well-being

Better sleep

Causes of an unhealthy gut:

Stress

Lack of sleep

Imbalance in nutrition

Smoking and alcohol

Reduced water intake

Signs of an unhealthy gut:

Poor digestion

Change in bowel movements

Skin disorders

Allergic reactions

Autoimmune disorders

How to Improve Gut Health

Stay hydrated:

Drinking plenty of water, which increases the diversity of bacteria in the gut. Helps in the breakdown and absorption of nutrients and elimination of toxins. Prevention of constipation.

Eating a balanced diet:

Intake of fibre-rich foods, probiotics, prebiotics and polyphenols. Which include intake of fermented foods, vegetables and fruits, yoghurt, nuts and seeds. We should cultivate a slow and mindful eating practice, which helps in improving our gut health. And fasting once a week can help in increasing gut health by providing rest to the gut and increasing the mobility and increasing the rate of elimination and increasing the rate of absorption.

Stress:

Managing stress plays a major role in balancing our gut-brain axis. When we are stressed, the body releases certain hormones to manage stress. To reduce the stress level, we can practise meditation, yoga, and pranayama to bring a balance between mind and body.

Proper sleep cycle:

An adult should have at least 6 to 8 hrs of sleep per day to maintain a normal body mechanism. According to the biological cycle of humans, there should be a proper sleep cycle followed to maintain gut health. And avoid daytime sleeping, which can alter the gut microbiome, which further leads to gut disorders. Lack of sleep can increase stress levels. reduce the melatonin hormone; eating late at night might disturb your gut health.

Regular exercise:

Regular exercise improves your gut motility, increases blood circulation, tones abdominal muscles, increases stimulating hormones and helps maintain a healthy gut.