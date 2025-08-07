ETV Bharat / health

What Happens When You Stop Consuming Any Sugar For 30 Days? The Truth Behind The Trending Internet Challenge

All sweets are banned during the trending No Sugar Challenge ( Getty Images )

But things start looking up. By day 7, Mehak’s energy was more stable. She wasn’t crashing after lunch. She started sleeping better. And surprisingly, her skin cleared up.

“The first three days were the worst,” Mehak admits. “I was cranky, tired, and legit thought about breaking up with my boyfriend because he was eating Rasgullas in front of me.” According to Pragati Sunil Bhavsar, Dietician, Dr. D.Y. Patil Super Specialty Hospital in Pune, this is totally normal. “When you cut out sugar, especially added sugar, your body goes into withdrawal. People often report fatigue, irritability, headaches and mood swings in the first week. But these usually fade.”

“I saw this influencer who claimed she lost weight, got glowing skin, and slept better after quitting sugar,” Mehak laughs. So, like all of us chasing some version of a better self, Mehak went cold turkey. What she didn't expect was that the first few days would feel like a breakup.

No to mango milkshake, cupcakes, that one square of Dairy Milk you break and then end up eating the whole thing. She had joined the 30-Day No Sugar Challenge. And like every dramatic decision young Indians make (quitting your job to be a travel vlogger, saying no to arranged marriage, or moving to Mumbai with 6,000 rupees in your account), it all started with a Reel.

One fine Monday morning, while scrolling through Instagram, 23-year-old sales rep Mehak Sharma from Ludhiana did something crazy. She said no.

24-year-old Rahul Nair from Bengaluru is your classic gym guy. Protein shake in one hand, phone full of fitness memes in the other. “I used to eat five protein bars a day,” he confesses. “But then I realized most of them had like 12 gm of sugar. So I thought, chalo, let’s do this sugar challenge.”

Rahul went full throttle: no sugary drinks, no protein bars, not even ketchup. “In just 15 days, my digestion improved, I wasn’t bloated all the time, and weirdly enough, I felt calmer. Like, mentally calm,” Rahul says. “But yes, I did dream about gulab jamun at least twice.”

Dietician Pragati says, “Removing sugar helps stabilize blood sugar levels, improves insulin sensitivity, and reduces inflammation — which is why people report clearer skin, better digestion, and more consistent moods.”

Not-So-Sweet Side Of Going Sugar-Free

It's not all glowing skin and six-pack abs, though. “There’s the social pressure,” Mehak says. “Like, go to a birthday party and tell people you’re not having cake... they look at you like you’ve insulted their grandmom.” Plus, you spend half your day reading labels in supermarkets and whispering to yourself: “Why is sugar in my peanut butter?”

Pragati warns against being too extreme: “If you cut out even natural sugars from fruits, you risk missing out on fiber and nutrients. Also, obsessing over every ingredient can make your relationship with food toxic.” Rahul agrees. “It got a bit much. One day I yelled at my mom for putting sugar in dal. That’s when I knew I had to chill.”

Sugar Cravings? Here’s What to Do

Both Mehak and Rahul admit they had to find tricks to survive. Here are Pragati’s science-backed hacks:

Drink Water First: Dehydration often feels like sugar craving. Protein + Fat Snacks: Almonds, boiled eggs, or yogurt keep you full and stabilize sugar levels. Fruit Over Fudge: Natural sugar + fiber = win-win. Brisk Walks: A short walk can reset both your mood and your blood sugar. Brush Your Teeth: Weirdly effective when cravings hit. Breathe, Don’t Binge: Meditation helps when you feel like diving face-first into a brownie.

Is It Worth It?

“Yes,” Mehak says. “Not because I lost weight or because my skin glowed, though that happened. But because I felt in control. Sugar wasn’t controlling me anymore.” Rahul agrees. “It’s a reset. It’s like hitting refresh on your body.” But both caution: don’t turn it into a cult. “Have your mithai, just don’t make it your best friend,” Rahul says.

Pragati says, “The goal isn’t to never eat sugar again. It’s to become aware of how much you consume and why. After 30 days, many people feel empowered to make better choices, not perfect ones.”

Do it once. Not for the abs. Not for Instagram. But for the story you'll tell when you're offered a jalebi and you smile and say, "No, I'm good. Been there. Done that."