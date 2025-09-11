ETV Bharat / health

25 Top-Performing Virus Research & Diagnostic Laboratories Awarded In Delhi Conclave

New Delhi: As many as 25 top-performing Virus Research & Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDLs) were awarded on Thursday for their outstanding contributions to disease detection and laboratory excellence in New Delhi.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel, who inaugurated the National Virus Research & Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) Conclave – 2025, said, "VRDLs have stood as sentinels in protecting the country during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. They played a key role in sequencing the virus and validating nearly 1,700 diagnostic commodities."

Sharing that sixteen of these VRDLs are now equipped with Bio-Safety Level-3 facilities to study high-risk pathogens, Patel said VRDLs have been central to early detection of outbreaks of Nipah, Zika, and Kyasanur Forest Disease.

Patel highlighted the pivotal role of the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, the country's only BSL-4 laboratory and informed that under the Prime Minister's Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, four new regional NIVs are being established in Jabalpur, Dibrugarh, Bangalore, and Jammu, ensuring that preparedness is spread across the nation.

She shared India's strides in combating tuberculosis (TB) through homegrown innovative technologies and solutions validated by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). "Portable handheld X-ray machines have been deployed to remote villages as part of the 100-day TB campaign. DeepCXR, an AI-based screening tool trained on over 75,000 chest X-ray images, is now freely available for mass TB screening. The CyTb skin test, priced at Rs 199, offers a cost-effective method to detect latent TB, while PathoDetectTM provides rapid and accurate molecular diagnosis for TB and drug resistance in a single test. A modified BPaL treatment regimen trial has demonstrated cure rates of up to 90% for drug-resistant TB with reduced side effects," she said.