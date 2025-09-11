25 Top-Performing Virus Research & Diagnostic Laboratories Awarded In Delhi Conclave
Published : September 11, 2025 at 7:48 PM IST
New Delhi: As many as 25 top-performing Virus Research & Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDLs) were awarded on Thursday for their outstanding contributions to disease detection and laboratory excellence in New Delhi.
Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel, who inaugurated the National Virus Research & Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) Conclave – 2025, said, "VRDLs have stood as sentinels in protecting the country during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. They played a key role in sequencing the virus and validating nearly 1,700 diagnostic commodities."
Sharing that sixteen of these VRDLs are now equipped with Bio-Safety Level-3 facilities to study high-risk pathogens, Patel said VRDLs have been central to early detection of outbreaks of Nipah, Zika, and Kyasanur Forest Disease.
Patel highlighted the pivotal role of the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, the country's only BSL-4 laboratory and informed that under the Prime Minister's Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, four new regional NIVs are being established in Jabalpur, Dibrugarh, Bangalore, and Jammu, ensuring that preparedness is spread across the nation.
She shared India's strides in combating tuberculosis (TB) through homegrown innovative technologies and solutions validated by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). "Portable handheld X-ray machines have been deployed to remote villages as part of the 100-day TB campaign. DeepCXR, an AI-based screening tool trained on over 75,000 chest X-ray images, is now freely available for mass TB screening. The CyTb skin test, priced at Rs 199, offers a cost-effective method to detect latent TB, while PathoDetectTM provides rapid and accurate molecular diagnosis for TB and drug resistance in a single test. A modified BPaL treatment regimen trial has demonstrated cure rates of up to 90% for drug-resistant TB with reduced side effects," she said.
Highlighting the health challenges faced by tribal populations, Patel emphasised the efforts to eliminate sickle cell disease through the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission. "The cost of rapid diagnostic tests has been brought down from Rs 300 to Rs 28 through cost-effectiveness studies by Health Technology Assessment in India (HTAIn) and validation by ICMR," she said.
The Union Minister informed that HTAIn has also played a vital role in optimising healthcare costs and quality under the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY scheme, revising 855 health benefit packages based on cost data collected from 86 hospitals, thereby benefiting millions.
Citing examples of department of health research (DHR's) contributions in TB innovations and sickle cell elimination, Patel said, "From early detection of outbreaks to indigenous test validations, from TB and sickle cell innovations to the establishment of new NIVs and the pioneering One Health collaborations, India is building a resilient, self-reliant, and globally relevant health research ecosystem."
The 25 top-performing VRDLs that have been awarded include:
- Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College, Salem, Tamil Nadu.
- Government Medical College, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.
- Government Medical College, Amritsar, Punjab.
- ICMR-Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna, Bihar.
- Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Jaipur, Rajasthan.
- Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati, Assam.
- Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry.
- All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.
- Dr Vaishampayan Memorial Government Medical College, Solapur, Maharashtra.
- All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur, Maharashtra.
- Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai, Maharashtra.
- Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Kolkata, West Bengal.
- Zoram Medical College, Zoram, Mizoram.
- Government Medical College, Surat, Gujarat.
- Government Medical College, Miraj, Maharashtra.
- Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas (GS) Medical College & King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra.
- Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.
- Madurai Medical College, Madurai, Tamil Nadu.
- Tirunelveli Medical College, Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu.
- Armed Forces Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra.
- All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
- King George's Medical University, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.
- King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
- ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre, Dibrugarh, Assam.
- All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.
