2025 World Thyroid Day Reminder: A Simple Test Could Explain Fatigue, Mood Swings, and Weight Changes

If you’ve been dragging yourself through the day feeling tired, foggy-headed, irritable, or watching the scale jump for no obvious reason, you might be tempted to chalk it up to “just stress” or burnout. Maybe you’ve even tried cutting sugar, going vegan, or popping supplements you saw online. But what if the issue isn’t your willpower or work-life balance; what if it’s your thyroid?

On World Thyroid Day, observed every year on May 25, pay attention to one of the body’s most underestimated powerhouses: the thyroid gland. This tiny, butterfly-shaped organ in your neck has an outsized impact on nearly every system in your body, from your metabolism to your mood.

Thyroid Trouble

Dr. Johann Varghese, Consultant Endocrinologist at Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai, sees this misattribution regularly: “Young adults often come to me complaining of fatigue, brain fog, or mood swings, and these are symptoms that are frequently written off as stress-related. But in many cases, what’s really going on is a thyroid disorder: particularly hypothyroidism or Hashimoto’s disease.”

What makes thyroid disorders especially tricky is that their symptoms mimic so many other common issues. You might feel:

Tired all the time, no matter how much sleep you get

Mentally foggy, like you can’t focus

Anxious, irritable or low for no clear reason

Gaining or losing weight unexpectedly

Cold when everyone else is fine

These signs are often dismissed or misdiagnosed, and instead of a simple thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) test, people are handed lifestyle advice, antidepressants, or trendy "cleanse" kits.

Social Media vs. Science

As Dr. Varghese warns, the wellness world isn’t helping matters.

“Social media is full of people promoting detox teas, adrenal fatigue supplements, or restrictive diets as the cure for low energy. But if the underlying issue is thyroid dysfunction, these aren’t just ineffective; they delay proper treatment,” he says.

Many influencers casually toss around terms like “adrenal burnout” or “hormone imbalance” without the medical credentials to diagnose or treat anything. People then self-diagnose, self-medicate, and may even make their health worse by following diets or supplement routines that lack scientific backing.

Thyroid Disorders Are More Common Than You Think

According to data, 1 in 10 adults suffers from a thyroid disorder... and most don’t know it. Women are at particularly higher risk, especially during life stages involving hormonal changes such as pregnancy, postpartum, and menopause. But one of the biggest myths is that thyroid problems are only for the middle-aged. That’s simply not true.

“I’ve seen patients in their twenties with clear symptoms of thyroid dysfunction who’ve spent years being told it’s ‘just stress,’” says Dr. Varghese. That’s why early screening matters. A simple blood test can detect abnormalities in your thyroid hormone levels before they spiral into more serious health problems such as heart disease, infertility, or severe metabolic issues.

When Should You Consider Testing?

You don’t need to wait until things feel unbearable. If you’ve noticed any of the following for more than a few weeks, talk to your doctor about getting tested:

Persistent fatigue

Weight changes without changes in diet or activity

Mood swings or depression

Hair thinning

Irregular periods

Dry skin or brittle nails

Feeling unusually cold or hot

Constipation or sluggish digestion

Testing typically involves checking TSH, free T3, and free T4 levels. Depending on symptoms and history, your doctor might also check anti-thyroid antibodies to screen for autoimmune conditions like Hashimoto’s thyroiditis.

Benefits of Early Diagnosis

Thyroid disorders are highly treatable. In cases of hypothyroidism, daily hormone replacement (typically with levothyroxine) can help regulate your body’s functions again. For hyperthyroidism, treatments range from medication to surgery, depending on the severity. With the right treatment and regular monitoring, most people lead completely normal lives. Early intervention also reduces the risk of complications. For example, untreated hypothyroidism can lead to high cholesterol and heart disease, while hyperthyroidism can result in bone thinning or heart rhythm issues if ignored.

The theme of this year’s World Thyroid Day says, don’t ignore what your body is telling you. Fatigue isn’t always laziness. Weight gain doesn’t always mean you’re undisciplined. And that cloud hanging over your brain might not be “just stress.”