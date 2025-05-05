ETV Bharat / health

Are Our Dogs Feeling What We Feel? The Connection Between Human and Canine Stress

Dogs know us. Not in the superficial, social-media-filtered way that humans sometimes pretend to know each other, but in a cellular way. They recognize the tremor in our voice when we try to sound fine. They feel the slight tension in our bodies when we lie down next to them. They hear our unspoken sadness, smell our anxiety, and tuck their heads into our laps when we think no one else notices we’re unravelling.

But what if we told you that it doesn’t end there? That your stress is not just visible to your dog... it’s contagious?

They Smell Stress, Absorb Sadness

In a 2024 study from the University of Bristol, researchers asked an unusual question: Could dogs smell stress? The answer came back as a resounding yes. Dogs exposed to sweat samples from humans who had just completed stressful tasks displayed classic anxiety behaviours: lowered tails, worried eyes, and a subtle unwillingness to engage. It was as if the mere scent of human fear triggered a silent alarm in them. That smell (the same one our bodies emit during a breakup, a job interview, or a bad fight) might just tell our dogs more than our words ever could.

Your dog is mirroring you (Getty Images)

In another study by researchers at Linköping University in Sweden, scientists did something startling. They tested hair samples from dogs and their humans to measure levels of cortisol (the hormone we release under stress). They found that dogs living with stressed humans also had elevated cortisol levels. It didn’t matter if the dog was a high-strung pomeranian or a mellow golden retriever. What mattered was you: your inner world, your daily turmoil, your emotional barometer. As it turns out, your dog is listening with more than just their ears. They’re feeling with their bodies. They're mirroring you, their "pawrent".

2025 Dog Anxiety Awareness Week

Dog Anxiety Awareness Week is observed in the first week of May, and is dedicated to shedding light on the often-overlooked emotional struggles of our canine companions. This week aims to educate pet parents, vets, and the general public about recognizing the signs of stress in dogs (such as restlessness, excessive barking, destructive behaviour, or changes in appetite) and taking compassionate, informed steps to manage it. From holistic therapies and training techniques to creating calming environments, the goal is to foster a deeper understanding of dog mental health and to strengthen the human-animal bond.

The Small Things That Matter