ETV Bharat / health

2 In Punjab And 1 District In Bihar Register Over 1000 New Annual New Infections Of HIV In 2023

New Delhi: Two districts of Punjab and one district in Bihar have registered over 1000 or more new annual new infections (ANI) of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) in 2023.

"An estimate of 1000 or more new infections was found in two districts of Punjab and one district in Bihar while another four in Bihar and three in Punjab have the estimated ANI in the range of 500 to 1000," revealed data from the Health Ministry in possession of ETV Bharat.

Taran Taran with 1508 and Amritsar with 1014 are the two districts in Punjab registering more than 1000 new HIV infections in Punjab whereas Muzaffarpur in Bihar registered 1347 annual new infections of HIV in 2023.

Andhra Pradesh (NTR), Delhi (South Delhi), Maharashtra (Mumbai Urban + Suburban), Mizoram (Aizawl), Uttar Pradesh (Azamgarh) and West Bengal (Kolkata) are the other states where one district in each state has new HIV infections in the range of 500 to less than 1000.

Punjab (16), Bihar (11) and Uttar Pradesh (6) are also the top three leading States where more than 200 annual new infections of HIV have been found in 2023.

The data released by the Health Ministry has revealed that 18 districts in Punjab, have been followed by 12 in Bihar, and 11 in Uttar Pradesh where more than 200 new HIV infections have been registered.

Similarly, eight districts in Maharashtra, six districts each in Delhi and Haryana, five districts each in Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, four districts each in Gujarat and Telangana, three districts in Karnataka also reported over 200 new HIV infections in 20233.