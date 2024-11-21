ETV Bharat / health

14-Month-Old Baby Successfully Undergoes Heart Transplant Surgery In Bengaluru

Narayana Health City in Bengaluru performed a groundbreaking heart transplant on a 14-month-old girl with Restrictive Cardiomyopathy, a rare and life-threatening heart condition.

In a medical breakthrough, Narayana Health City, a leading healthcare institution in Bengaluru, successfully performed a heart transplant on a 14-month-old.
Doctors at Narayana Health City, a leading healthcare institution in Bengaluru, address the media on successful heart transplant on a 14-month-old (ETV Bharat)
ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Bengaluru: In a medical breakthrough, Narayana Health City, a leading healthcare institution in Bengaluru, successfully performed a heart transplant on a 14-month-old. The groundbreaking procedure was carried out on a baby girl diagnosed with Restrictive Cardiomyopathy (RCM), a rare and severe heart condition that had severely compromised her health.

The child’s condition had rapidly worsened from when the child was just 10 months old. The baby experienced jaundice, significant weight loss, fluid buildup in the abdomen, and an inability to eat, causing the child's parents to seek urgent medical attention. As the condition of the child deteriorated, doctors at Narayana Health City concluded that a heart transplant was the only viable option.

Dr Shashiraj, head of the hospital's heart failure department, explained, “Heart failure in children is a particularly challenging issue. In addition to the rarity of heart donations, the complexity of performing a transplant on such a young patient adds another layer of difficulty. The urgency of the situation made it a race against time.”

On August 18, 2024, a highly skilled team of doctors led by Dr Sudesh Prabhu, Dr Kumaran, and Dr Sridhar Joshi, performed a successful heart transplant after securing a donor heart from a two-and-a-half-year-old child within just 72 hours. The delicate surgery was completed successfully, and after two months of intensive recovery, the baby was discharged in good health, with a restored appetite and significant weight gain.

Dr Shashiraj expressed satisfaction with the team’s efforts, saying, “We are grateful for the collective effort of our medical team and the timely heart donation. This case underscores the critical importance of awareness about heart failure and organ donation.”

Dr Julius Punnen, Director of Advanced Cardiovascular Diseases Treatment at Narayana Health, added, “Timely medical intervention and well-coordinated treatment were key to the success of this heart transplant.”

Dr Devaraj Devishetty, founder and chairman of Narayana Health, called the achievement a “proud moment” for the institution. He commended the dedication of the entire medical team, including doctors, nurses, therapists, and support staff, in making this complex surgery a success.

Dr Shashiraj, Head of Heart Failure Department, “Heart failure in children is a big challenge. Heart donation is also rare, making this case particularly complex and time-sensitive. We are glad the surgery was a success.”

Dr Julius Punnen, Director of Advanced Cardiovascular Diseases Treatment, “Timely medical assistance and well-coordinated treatment were essential in ensuring the success of this heart transplant.”

Dr Devaraj Devishetty, Founder of Narayana Health, “This achievement reflects our commitment to providing world-class healthcare. We are proud of the team’s dedication in making this moment possible for a young child and her family.”

