ETV Bharat / health

40 and Fabulous: 10 Essential Healthy Habits Every Women Should Know

Turning 40 is a major milestone for women. From graduating college to raising a family, life evolves with each passing decade. While women of all ages should prioritize their health, those over 40 need to be especially mindful of certain aspects to protect their well-being. Even if you appear healthy on the outside, your body may be undergoing subtle changes internally. Healthy habits can help women navigate this stage of life with happiness and strength.

Regular Health Check-ups

Turning 40 means taking proactive steps to maintain your health. Women's bodies experience significant hormonal changes that can lead to vaginal dryness, reduced energy levels, muscle and joint pain, and sleep disturbances. Common health concerns include breast cancer, back pain, arthritis, and anxiety disorders. Women need to undergo regular checkups. With the help of a physician, you can plan a healthy lifestyle for your later years more effectively.

Exercise

Exercising daily is a must (Getty Images)

Exercising daily is a must. Although no amount of exercise can stop the ageing process, regular exercise might slow your ageing process and make you look healthy, fit, and more energetic. Just 30 minutes of exercise a day can help boost your metabolism. You don't need to join a gym, but just doing a small, simple exercise routine will work too. Just remember that moving your body is important.

Sleep Quality

Adequate sleep is essential for overall health and well-being. Avoid using electronic devices before bed as they might hamper the quality of your sleep. It is important to understand that not only the quantity but also the quality of your sleep matters in keeping your lifestyle healthy.

Stress Management

Stress can lead to unhealthy changes in the body (Getty Images)

Stress can lead to unhealthy changes in the body, such as increased blood sugar levels and decreased libido. It's important to keep the mind in control and avoid stress. Engage in your favourite activities to maintain good mental health. Stimulate your mind by practising crossword puzzles, reading books, doing aerobics, and other similar activities.