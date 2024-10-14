ETV Bharat / health

40 and Fabulous: 10 Essential Healthy Habits Every Women Should Know

Mastering your 40s is essential but challenging. Here's how to live healthy and happy in your 40s and beyond by following these simple healthy habits.

By ETV Bharat Health Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Master your 40s by following essential healthy habits
Master your 40s by following essential healthy habits (Getty Images)

Turning 40 is a major milestone for women. From graduating college to raising a family, life evolves with each passing decade. While women of all ages should prioritize their health, those over 40 need to be especially mindful of certain aspects to protect their well-being. Even if you appear healthy on the outside, your body may be undergoing subtle changes internally. Healthy habits can help women navigate this stage of life with happiness and strength.

Regular Health Check-ups

Turning 40 means taking proactive steps to maintain your health. Women's bodies experience significant hormonal changes that can lead to vaginal dryness, reduced energy levels, muscle and joint pain, and sleep disturbances. Common health concerns include breast cancer, back pain, arthritis, and anxiety disorders. Women need to undergo regular checkups. With the help of a physician, you can plan a healthy lifestyle for your later years more effectively.

Exercise

Exercising daily is a must
Exercising daily is a must (Getty Images)

Exercising daily is a must. Although no amount of exercise can stop the ageing process, regular exercise might slow your ageing process and make you look healthy, fit, and more energetic. Just 30 minutes of exercise a day can help boost your metabolism. You don't need to join a gym, but just doing a small, simple exercise routine will work too. Just remember that moving your body is important.

Sleep Quality

Adequate sleep is essential for overall health and well-being. Avoid using electronic devices before bed as they might hamper the quality of your sleep. It is important to understand that not only the quantity but also the quality of your sleep matters in keeping your lifestyle healthy.

Stress Management

Stress can lead to unhealthy changes in the body
Stress can lead to unhealthy changes in the body (Getty Images)

Stress can lead to unhealthy changes in the body, such as increased blood sugar levels and decreased libido. It's important to keep the mind in control and avoid stress. Engage in your favourite activities to maintain good mental health. Stimulate your mind by practising crossword puzzles, reading books, doing aerobics, and other similar activities.

Breakfast is a Must

Metabolism slows by 2 per cent every decade, so eating breakfast is essential. Many researchers have associated eating breakfast with a lower risk of diabetes, heart disease, and obesity, and it can improve your memory and concentration.

Minimize Processed Foods, Added Sugar, and Sodium

Limiting the intake of fast food, packaged foods, unhealthy fats, and sodium will help in keeping you healthy and wealthy. Everything should be balanced in your diet, as eating fast food and processed foods leads to weight gain and chronic diseases.

Embrace a Balanced Diet

Prioritize a diet that is rich in fruits, vegetables, healthy fats, carbohydrates, and proteins
Prioritize a diet that is rich in fruits, vegetables, healthy fats, carbohydrates, and proteins (Getty Images)

Remember to prioritize a diet that is rich in fruits, vegetables, healthy fats, carbohydrates, and proteins. Including plenty of green vegetables and colourful fruits in your diet will ensure that you get an adequate amount of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that are essential for optimal health. Consuming lentils, beans, fish, eggs, poultry, and tofu will help to strengthen your metabolism and maintain good health.

Reduce Alcohol Consumption and Smoking

Excessive consumption of alcohol, cigarettes, and other potential addictions can lead to the emergence of many diseases and also create stress. Avoid binge drinking at any cost to prevent the further risk of liver problems or increased cancer risks.

Stay Informed about Menopause

Keep yourself informed about the potential emotional and physical changes you will face after menopause. Seek guidance from healthcare professionals to avoid the sudden shock of going through a lot of changes.

Maintain a positive attitude

Make a habit of gratitude and don't fill up your mind with negative thoughts.
Make a habit of gratitude and don't fill up your mind with negative thoughts. (Getty Images)

Make it a habit to express gratitude and avoid dwelling on negative thoughts. Surround yourself with positive company and focus on the positive aspects of your life, which will have a positive impact on your health.

HEALTHY LIFESTYLE IN 40SWOMEN IN HER 40SHEALTHY HABITS FOR EVERY WOMENHEALTHY LIFESTYLE FOR WOMENHEALTHY HABIT FOR WOMEN IN 40S

