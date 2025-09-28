ETV Bharat / entertainment

Zubeen Garg's Wife Garima Seeks CID Probe Over Singer's Death In Singapore

Guwahati: The sudden death of Assamese music legend Zubeen Garg has taken a new turn. His wife, Garima Shaikia Garg, has filed a complaint demanding a deeper probe into the circumstances surrounding his passing aboard a yacht in Singapore earlier this month.

Garima, along with Zubeen's uncle Manoj Barthakur and sister Palmi Barthakur, complained to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Saturday, nine days after the singer's death. The family has named festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen's manager Siddhartha Sharma, and others who were present on the yacht as persons who must face investigation.

Speaking to the media, Zubeen's uncle Manoj Barthakur said, "I have requested the police to bring Siddharth Sharma, Shyamkanu Mahanta and the entire crew on the yacht under investigation. I have also requested the police to seize Zubeen's mobile phone."

The singer's passing has shocked millions of fans across Assam, India, and abroad. Zubeen drowned on September 19 in Singapore, where he had travelled to perform at the North East India Festival. He was only 52.

Government Steps In