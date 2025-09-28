Zubeen Garg's Wife Garima Seeks CID Probe Over Singer's Death In Singapore
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 28, 2025 at 1:25 PM IST
Guwahati: The sudden death of Assamese music legend Zubeen Garg has taken a new turn. His wife, Garima Shaikia Garg, has filed a complaint demanding a deeper probe into the circumstances surrounding his passing aboard a yacht in Singapore earlier this month.
Garima, along with Zubeen's uncle Manoj Barthakur and sister Palmi Barthakur, complained to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Saturday, nine days after the singer's death. The family has named festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen's manager Siddhartha Sharma, and others who were present on the yacht as persons who must face investigation.
Speaking to the media, Zubeen's uncle Manoj Barthakur said, "I have requested the police to bring Siddharth Sharma, Shyamkanu Mahanta and the entire crew on the yacht under investigation. I have also requested the police to seize Zubeen's mobile phone."
The singer's passing has shocked millions of fans across Assam, India, and abroad. Zubeen drowned on September 19 in Singapore, where he had travelled to perform at the North East India Festival. He was only 52.
Government Steps In
The case has gained momentum after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced lookout notices against Mahanta and Sharma. Their bank accounts have been frozen, and they have been asked to appear before the CID in Guwahati on October 6. Sarma also said he has written to the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court seeking a judicial commission for transparency.
The Chief Minister assured that the case will be handed over to the CBI if the current probe is found lacking. "We want justice for Zubeen," he said, while urging people not to spread rumours or resort to violence.
PM Modi's Tribute
The singer's contribution was also remembered at the national level. In the latest episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Zubeen Garg, praising his deep connection to Assamese culture. Modi said Zubeen's songs touched millions of hearts and created a legacy that will inspire future generations.
"His music reflected both modern and traditional Assam. He popularised Assamese music across India and strengthened our cultural heritage," the Prime Minister said.
