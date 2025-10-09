ETV Bharat / entertainment

Director Confirms: Zubeen Garg's Roi Roi Binale Won't Feature Siddharth, Shekharjyoti, Amrit Prabha After Outrage

Guwahati: The makers of Roi Roi Binale, the last film of late Assamese music legend Zubeen Garg, have decided to remove all scenes featuring Siddharth Sharma, Shekharjyoti Goswami, and Amrit Prabha Mohanty.

The decision comes after growing public demands to delete their portions from the film. Director Rajesh Bhuyan confirmed that the scenes involving the trio will no longer be part of the project, calling it a "response to the voice of the people."

Public Demands Spark Change

The controversy began after the release of the first song from Roi Roi Binale earlier this week. The track, which was part of Garg's dream project, featured Shekharjyoti Goswami briefly. Soon after, fans flooded social media with demands for the removal of scenes showing Goswami, Mohanty, and Sharma, who were closely associated with Zubeen during his last days.

Director Rajesh Bhuyan told ETV Bharat that the production team held detailed discussions before making the decision. "Zubeen treated everyone around him with equal respect. But after what happened, we could not keep those who failed him in the same film. This film is a tribute to Zubeen Garg, not to those who neglected him," Bhuyan said. He added that the decision to remove their clips was made to honour Garg's memory and to respect the emotions of his fans.

The Note Before His Final Journey

Before travelling to Singapore, the Ya Ali singer reportedly left a handwritten note for Bhuyan. The filmmaker revealed that Garg handed it to him during the editing session on September 15, just days before his death.

"He came to the studio while we were editing the film. He talked about promoting the movie differently this time. He said he wanted every fan to have a piece of his presence," the filmmaker said.