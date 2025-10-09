Director Confirms: Zubeen Garg's Roi Roi Binale Won't Feature Siddharth, Shekharjyoti, Amrit Prabha After Outrage
Zubeen Garg's last film Roi Roi Binale will release without the scenes featuring Siddharth Sharma, Shekharjyoti Goswami, and Amrit Prabha Mohanty, following public outrage.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 9, 2025 at 12:59 PM IST|
Updated : October 9, 2025 at 1:10 PM IST
Guwahati: The makers of Roi Roi Binale, the last film of late Assamese music legend Zubeen Garg, have decided to remove all scenes featuring Siddharth Sharma, Shekharjyoti Goswami, and Amrit Prabha Mohanty.
The decision comes after growing public demands to delete their portions from the film. Director Rajesh Bhuyan confirmed that the scenes involving the trio will no longer be part of the project, calling it a "response to the voice of the people."
Public Demands Spark Change
The controversy began after the release of the first song from Roi Roi Binale earlier this week. The track, which was part of Garg's dream project, featured Shekharjyoti Goswami briefly. Soon after, fans flooded social media with demands for the removal of scenes showing Goswami, Mohanty, and Sharma, who were closely associated with Zubeen during his last days.
Director Rajesh Bhuyan told ETV Bharat that the production team held detailed discussions before making the decision. "Zubeen treated everyone around him with equal respect. But after what happened, we could not keep those who failed him in the same film. This film is a tribute to Zubeen Garg, not to those who neglected him," Bhuyan said. He added that the decision to remove their clips was made to honour Garg's memory and to respect the emotions of his fans.
The Note Before His Final Journey
Before travelling to Singapore, the Ya Ali singer reportedly left a handwritten note for Bhuyan. The filmmaker revealed that Garg handed it to him during the editing session on September 15, just days before his death.
"He came to the studio while we were editing the film. He talked about promoting the movie differently this time. He said he wanted every fan to have a piece of his presence," the filmmaker said.
According to Bhuyan, Garg wanted to distribute signed photographs to his fans as part of the promotional campaign. "That was the last note in his handwriting," Bhuyan added.
About the Film Roi Roi Binale
Roi Roi Binale is Zubeen's own story and musical creation. The project had been in the making for three years and was shot partly at the Royal Global University in Guwahati.
Director Rajesh Bhuyan shared that Garg was deeply involved in every stage of production, from composing songs to supervising the shoots. "He even worked with lenses that made him nearly blind during filming. He wore them for eight to nine hours every day and never complained," the director said.
The post-production work, including sound design and mixing, is being completed in Mumbai by Devjit Changmai and Amrit Pritam. The film is scheduled for a nationwide release on October 31, exactly as Zubeen wanted.
The team plans to use Zubeen's original voice recordings, captured during shooting through a lapel mic, to retain the authenticity of his performance.
A Tragic Loss
Zubeen Garg passed away on September 19 in Singapore, where he had gone to attend the Northeast India Festival. Official reports initially cited drowning as the cause of death, but the incident soon turned controversial.
According to police sources, allegations of conspiracy have surfaced against Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma, musician Shekharjyoti Goswami, and singer Amrit Prabha Mohanty. They, along with festival organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta, were accused of involvement in the mysterious circumstances leading to the singer's death. All four have been arrested by police as investigations continue.
