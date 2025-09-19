ETV Bharat / entertainment

Know All About Zubeen Garg, Who Tragically Died in Singapore

Published : September 19, 2025

Hyderabad: Zubeen Garg, who tragically lost his life in a tragedy in Singapore, was a known singer who worked in Assamese, Bengali and Hindi-language film and music industries. Garg, who was Assam's highest-paid singer, also sang in 40 different languages, and these include Bishnupriya Manipuri, Adi, Boro, English, Goalpariya, Kannada, Karbi, Khasi, Malayalam, Marathi, Mising, Nepali, Odia, Sanskrit, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, and Tiwa. Garg also knew to play different musical instruments. He played as many as 12 musical instruments, including dhol, drums, dotara, guitar, harmonica, harmonium, mandolin, keyboard and tabla.