Zubeen Garg Hospitalised After Sudden Illness During Movie Premiere

Assamese singer Zubeen Garg was hospitalised with abdominal pain after attending a film premiere; doctors advise rest as fans pray for his speedy recovery.

Zubeen Garg Hospitalised After Sudden Illness During Movie Premiere (Photo: ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 22, 2025 at 1:20 PM IST

Updated : May 22, 2025 at 1:30 PM IST

Guwahati (Assam): Popular Assamese singer and actor Zubeen Garg has once again been hospitalised following a sudden bout of illness. He was reportedly admitted to the Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati around 1 AM on Thursday after experiencing severe abdominal pain. Zubeen was attending the premiere show of the new Assamese film Bhaimon Da on Wednesday night when he started feeling unwell. He was immediately taken to the hospital, where doctors recommended that he be admitted for treatment.

According to his close associate Raju Baruah, the singer was suffering from fever and cold for several days. Despite feeling unwell, Zubeen attended the film premiere and was ultimately rushed to the hospital after his symptoms worsened. He is currently under observation and receiving treatment from a team of medical specialists at Nemcare Hospital.

Baruah further informed that Zubeen's condition is stable now and that he could be discharged and sent home soon. But, as of now, the hospital has not issued a formal statement regarding the singer's health. Various medical tests are apparently still being conducted to assess his overall health.

Fans throughout Assam and beyond expressed their concern and have been praying for Zubeen's fast recovery. His unexpected hospitalisation has concerned fans, particularly bearing in mind that this isn't the first time he has needed emergency medical care.

Zubeen has been touring Assam for Bihu programmes at least until the Assam Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, cancelled all Bihu programmes from May 10th because of increasing tensions between India and Pakistan. It is believed by many that the constant performances and no rest might have deteriorated Zubeen's health.

In the past, doctors have insisted he get adequate rest since his frequent and chaotic lifestyle and late working hours began to impact the singer's sleeping habits and caused persistent health issues.

