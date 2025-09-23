ETV Bharat / entertainment

Zubeen Garg Funeral: Sister Palmee Borthakur Lights Pyre As Assam Police Accords Gun Salute

Sonapur (Assam): Famous Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who tragically lost his life on September 19, was cremated at his native Kamarkuchi village near Guwahati with full state honours in the presence of lakhs of his supporters. He was 52-years-old.

The singer's mortal remains were brought in a flower-decked ambulance from the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex. His body, draped in a traditional Assamese gamosa and placed inside a cold glass coffin, was accompanied by his 85-year-old father, wife Garima Saikia, and other family members. Thousands walked behind the cortege, chanting his name and singing his songs as if to keep him alive in memory.

Breaking from custom, Zubeen's sister Palmee Borthakur performed the last rites. It was a poignant moment as she lit the funeral pyre while the Assam Police personnel accorded the singer a gun salute.

Fans at the cremation site sang one of his most cherished songs, Mayabini. Zubeen himself had said many times that this was the song he wanted to be remembered with when he died. The atmosphere was one of grief, reverence, and nostalgia.