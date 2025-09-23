Zubeen Garg Funeral: Sister Palmee Borthakur Lights Pyre As Assam Police Accords Gun Salute
Famous Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who tragically lost his life, was cremated here in the presence of lakhs of his supporters.
Sonapur (Assam): Famous Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who tragically lost his life on September 19, was cremated at his native Kamarkuchi village near Guwahati with full state honours in the presence of lakhs of his supporters. He was 52-years-old.
The singer's mortal remains were brought in a flower-decked ambulance from the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex. His body, draped in a traditional Assamese gamosa and placed inside a cold glass coffin, was accompanied by his 85-year-old father, wife Garima Saikia, and other family members. Thousands walked behind the cortege, chanting his name and singing his songs as if to keep him alive in memory.
Breaking from custom, Zubeen's sister Palmee Borthakur performed the last rites. It was a poignant moment as she lit the funeral pyre while the Assam Police personnel accorded the singer a gun salute.
Fans at the cremation site sang one of his most cherished songs, Mayabini. Zubeen himself had said many times that this was the song he wanted to be remembered with when he died. The atmosphere was one of grief, reverence, and nostalgia.
Earlier in the day, a second post-mortem was conducted at the Gauhati Medical College, following public demand and in the presence of doctors from AIIMS-Guwahati. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma admitted he personally did not support the idea but said he respected people's sentiments. "As a Zubeen fan, I didn't endorse the idea of a second post mortem. But as Chief Minister, people's emotions weigh more than my opinion," he posted on X.
Garg died while swimming at sea in Singapore, where he had gone to attend the Northeast India Festival. His death has sparked grief across Assam and beyond. The Assam CID is also probing complaints of foul play filed by some individuals against festival organisers and the singer's manager.
Among those present at the cremation were Himanta Biswa Sarma, union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, and other prominent leaders. Representatives of organisations such as the Assam Sahitya Sabha and All Assam Students' Union (AASU) also paid their respects.
On Tuesday, all schools, colleges, and government institutions across Assam remained closed as a mark of respect. For his fans, Zubeen was more than just a singer, he was a cultural phenomenon. His departure leaves a void that will not be filled anytime soon.
