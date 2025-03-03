Zohra Jabeen Song Teaser: Salman Khan And Rashmika Mandanna's Chemistry Raises Excitement For Sikandar

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and national crush Rashmika Mandanna are all set to captivate fans with their electrifying chemistry in their upcoming film Sikandar's first song, Zohra Jabeen. Set to release soon, this peppy dance track promises to be an Eid chartbuster.

In the teaser Zohra Jabeen, Rashmika Mandanna, dressed in a black shimmery saree, descends a staircase making a stunning entrance. Immediately after her comes Salman Khan with his signature charm and folded hands. The two of them twinned in black and silver outfits, setting the screen up in flames with sizzling chemistry.

Sung by Nakash Aziz and Dev Negi, Zohra Jabeen is composed by musical maestro Pritam and choreographed by Farah Khan. The lyrics are by Sameer and his brother Danish Sabri, giving a poetic feel to this high-energy track. It's got beats that are foot-thumping with an eye-popping backdrop, so needless to say, the song is creating enormous excitement among the fans.

Talking about working with Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna expressed admiration for the superstar. She shared that while on the sets of Sikandar, Salman took care of her when she fell sick. "It's absolutely a dream come true. He's such a special person and so down-to-earth and grounded. I was not well on set when we were shooting. The moment he found out about it, he asked me if I was okay and told the crew to get me healthy food, warm water, and everything. He really takes care of you and makes you feel special. I mean, he’s one of the biggest stars in the country, but he’s so humble and down-to-earth," she told a newswire.

Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar is set to deliver high-octane action sequences along with an engaging storyline. The film also features Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, and Anjini Dhawan in pivotal roles.