Zero Se Restart Teaser: Prequel To Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail Inspires Viewers To Reflect On Dreams And Life Paths

Hyderabad: A year after the success of the biographical drama 12th Fail, director Vidhu Vinod Chopra has unveiled the teaser for its prequel, Zero Se Restart. The two-minute teaser challenges viewers to reflect on their life paths, questioning if they are truly pursuing the dreams they once envisioned as children.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram on Wednesday, November 13, Chopra introduced the theme of Zero Se Restart by inviting viewers to revisit their "zero" moments - the time in their lives when they first dared to dream big. The teaser opens with Chopra encouraging viewers to go back to that innocent ambition, whether it was to become an actor, a doctor, an engineer, or an IAS officer.

He reflects on the harsh realities that often overshadow those dreams, remarking on how the truth can get buried under life's complexities. "Let's go back to that first dream, the one we probably forgot. Let's go back to zero again and meet our lost selves," he says in Hindi, stirring nostalgia and introspection.

Chopra's words remind viewers of life's bittersweet nature, as smiles and tears accompany any pursuit of truth. In the teaser, the director encourages fans to confront fears and reconnect with their purest selves, asking them to rediscover the ambition that once drove them before it was clouded by doubt and struggle.

The teaser closes with a powerful moment from 12th Fail, showing Vikrant Massey's character, Manoj Kumar Sharma, checking his exam results - a nod to the challenges and achievements of ordinary dreamers. Chopra wrote in the caption, "Each one of us has a 'zero' moment - a point where we truly began, filled with innocence and pure ambition. Let's all head back and reconnect with our purest selves."

The teaser has sparked excitement among fans, with many expressing eagerness to see how Zero Se Restart unfolds. Comments poured in, including '"Looking forward to this!!!!" and "Fab!! This looks so intriguing." The overwhelming response highlights the resonance of 12th Fail and the anticipation surrounding this upcoming release. The film is scheduled to be released on December 13, 2024.