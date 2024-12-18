Zero Se Restart and RRR: Behind & beyond Hint at Rising Trend of Releasing BTS Footage in Theatres

Hyderabad: In the ever-evolving world of cinema, filmmakers are constantly looking for new ways to engage audiences, and a fascinating trend has recently emerged: the release of behind-the-scenes (BTS) footage in theatres. While social media platforms have long been the go-to for sharing glimpses of what happens behind the camera, some of the biggest blockbusters in recent times, like RRR and 12th Fail, have taken it a step further by bringing these BTS stories to the big screen. This growing trend is capturing the attention of audiences who want to know what went into the making of their favourite films, providing a rare and exclusive look at the creative process.

Traditionally, BTS footage was a treat saved for extras in the end of the film, special editions, or viral clips shared on social media. However, with the immense success of films like SS Rajamouli's RRR and Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail, filmmakers are beginning to release full-length documentaries or feature films in theatres, allowing fans to experience these cinematic journeys in a whole new way. These documentaries not only showcase the technical aspects of filmmaking but also offer a personal and human side to the stories behind the movies.

Zero Se Restart: A Glimpse into the Making of 12th Fail

One of the most recent examples of this trend is Zero Se Restart, a documentary-style film about the making of the critically acclaimed 12th Fail. Released on December 13, 2024, Zero Se Restart invites audiences to experience the challenges, struggles, and moments of sheer determination that led to the creation of 12th Fail. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail tells the inspiring story of Manoj Kumar Sharma, an IPS officer who overcame various obstacles to achieve success, and is based on the book by Anurag Pathak.

What sets Zero Se Restart apart from the typical behind-the-scenes footage shared on social media is its theatrical release. Chopra, who had always been passionate about telling this deeply personal and impactful story, wanted viewers to understand not just the movie but the effort behind bringing it to life. The documentary shows the journey from script rejection to its eventual success at the box office, highlighting the challenges Chopra and his team faced, including the initial refusal to cast Vikrant Massey in the lead role.

Zero Se Restart also sheds light on the film's long and difficult process of filmmaking, portraying the director's unwavering belief in the project's potential. Audiences are treated to behind-the-scenes footage from the sets of 12th Fail, including the making of the film's crucial scenes- whether it was the bustling streets of the coaching centers or the village backdrop of Chambal. The documentary also delves into the passion that both Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Vikrant Massey shared for the project, offering a unique look at how passion and perseverance can transform a project into a success.

RRR: Behind & Beyond - An Inside Look at the Epic Blockbuster

Another major film that has taken the trend of behind-the-scenes releases in theatres to new heights is RRR, the global sensation directed by SS Rajamouli. Known for its stunning visuals, compelling performances, and, of course, the unforgettable Naatu Naatu song, RRR became a box office juggernaut upon its release in 2022. The film was not only a commercial success but also a cultural milestone, culminating in winning an Oscar for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards.

The BTS documentary, RRR: Behind & Beyond, which is set to release in theatres on December 20, 2024, offers an inside look at the monumental efforts that went into bringing this epic film to life. Through this documentary, audiences can get a glimpse of the tireless work that went into creating the film's most memorable moments, from the high-octane action sequences to the creation of the iconic Naatu Naatu dance number. The film features candid interviews with the cast, including Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn, who share their personal experiences of working on the film and insights into what went into their performances.

The documentary also offers fascinating anecdotes from the crew members, such as cinematographer Senthil Kumar, editor Sreekar Prasad, and production designer Sabu Cyril. What sets RRR: Behind & Beyond apart is its focus on the camaraderie and collaboration that went into making the film. The trailer for the documentary shows moments of laughter and lighthearted banter between the lead actors, Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, as they reflect on their shared experiences.

The Trend Taking Over Indian Cinema

The coming up of both Zero Se Restart and RRR: Behind & Beyond points to a new trend in Indian cinema. By releasing BTS footage in theatres, filmmakers are offering a rare opportunity for fans to connect with their favourite films on a deeper level. These documentaries do not just focus on the technical aspects of filmmaking but also highlight the human element: the struggles, the perseverance, and the relationships that make a movie truly special. For audiences, it's a chance to see their favourite stars and filmmakers as real people, with real challenges, and to appreciate the hard work that goes into creating a movie.

As this trend continues to gain traction, it's likely that more filmmakers will follow suit, offering their audiences a unique and immersive experience that goes beyond just watching the final product. Whether it's through prequels, sequels, or exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, this trend of providing an inside look at filmmaking is sure to keep evolving, giving cinema lovers more ways to engage with the stories they love.