ETV Bharat / entertainment

Zendaya Reveals Time Jump In Euphoria Season 3, Hints At New Beginnings And Adult Challenges

Zendaya reveals Euphoria season 3 will have a time jump, exploring the characters' transition into adulthood. Production is set to begin in January 2024.

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 35 minutes ago

Zendaya Reveals Time Jump In Euphoria Season 3, Hints At New Beginnings And Adult Challenges
Zendaya Reveals Time Jump In Euphoria Season 3 (Photo: IANS)

Hyderabad: American actor-singer Zendaya has teased that the upcoming season of the hit drama series Euphoria will have a time jump, offering a new perspective on its characters. The 28-year-old actor, who reprises her role as Rue Bennett in the HBO series, revealed the shift in a recent podcast interview, where she also admitted to not having a full grasp on the upcoming plot.

"I don't quite know exactly what the season is going to look like, but I do know that the time jump is happening," Zendaya shared.

Euphoria, created by Sam Levinson and loosely based on his personal experiences with drug addiction, follows the turbulent lives of high schoolers in the fictional town of East Highland as they navigate love, sex, loss, and substance abuse. However, with the third season, the story is set to explore new territory as the characters transition into adulthood.

"It will be fascinating to see these characters outside of high school and understand how everything they experienced as teenagers affects who they become in the bigger world," Zendaya explained.

The new season is expected to commence production in January next year, after facing significant delays due to the 2023 Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes.

Meanwhile, Zendaya has recently appeared in Luca Guadagnino's romantic sports drama Challengers. Now fans are eagerly anticipating her return as Rue in the much-anticipated third chapter of Euphoria.

READ MORE

  1. Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in sleek bodycon dress as she poses with Anne Hathaway and Zendaya
  2. Dune 2 First Reactions: Timothee-Zendaya Starrer Gets Thrilling Reviews, Hailed as 'Masterpiece'
  3. Zendaya: My greatest wish for 'Euphoria' was that it could help heal people

Hyderabad: American actor-singer Zendaya has teased that the upcoming season of the hit drama series Euphoria will have a time jump, offering a new perspective on its characters. The 28-year-old actor, who reprises her role as Rue Bennett in the HBO series, revealed the shift in a recent podcast interview, where she also admitted to not having a full grasp on the upcoming plot.

"I don't quite know exactly what the season is going to look like, but I do know that the time jump is happening," Zendaya shared.

Euphoria, created by Sam Levinson and loosely based on his personal experiences with drug addiction, follows the turbulent lives of high schoolers in the fictional town of East Highland as they navigate love, sex, loss, and substance abuse. However, with the third season, the story is set to explore new territory as the characters transition into adulthood.

"It will be fascinating to see these characters outside of high school and understand how everything they experienced as teenagers affects who they become in the bigger world," Zendaya explained.

The new season is expected to commence production in January next year, after facing significant delays due to the 2023 Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes.

Meanwhile, Zendaya has recently appeared in Luca Guadagnino's romantic sports drama Challengers. Now fans are eagerly anticipating her return as Rue in the much-anticipated third chapter of Euphoria.

READ MORE

  1. Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in sleek bodycon dress as she poses with Anne Hathaway and Zendaya
  2. Dune 2 First Reactions: Timothee-Zendaya Starrer Gets Thrilling Reviews, Hailed as 'Masterpiece'
  3. Zendaya: My greatest wish for 'Euphoria' was that it could help heal people

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ZENDAYAZENDAYA ON EUPHORIA 3EUPHORIA SEASON 3ABOUT EUPHORIA 3EUPHORIA SEASON 3 TO HAVE TIME JUMP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.