Zendaya Reveals Time Jump In Euphoria Season 3, Hints At New Beginnings And Adult Challenges

Hyderabad: American actor-singer Zendaya has teased that the upcoming season of the hit drama series Euphoria will have a time jump, offering a new perspective on its characters. The 28-year-old actor, who reprises her role as Rue Bennett in the HBO series, revealed the shift in a recent podcast interview, where she also admitted to not having a full grasp on the upcoming plot.

"I don't quite know exactly what the season is going to look like, but I do know that the time jump is happening," Zendaya shared.

Euphoria, created by Sam Levinson and loosely based on his personal experiences with drug addiction, follows the turbulent lives of high schoolers in the fictional town of East Highland as they navigate love, sex, loss, and substance abuse. However, with the third season, the story is set to explore new territory as the characters transition into adulthood.