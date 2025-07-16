Zareen Khan Reacts As Katrina Kaif Gets Trolled Over Autograph Video: 'Can't Expect To Be Treated Like...'

Hyderabad: Actor Zareen Khan has addressed the online controversy that erupted after she recently shared a throwback video featuring her fan moment with Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif. In the resurfaced clip, Zareen is seen enthusiastically approaching Katrina for an autograph at a film premiere, while Katrina appears to look at her with what some social media users interpreted as visible disdain.

The video, which quickly went viral after Zareen posted it earlier in July, triggered online trolling, both toward Katrina for her cold expression and toward Zareen, with many accusing her of sharing the clip to stir negativity. However, Zareen has now clarified her intentions in a new interview, saying that she never meant any harm and was merely reminiscing about a cherished memory.

Speaking on a podcast, Zareen said, "I found it so sad. I posted the video because it brought back a happy memory, but people are hungry for dirt, and that's what they did." She explained that the video was sent to her by a friend recently, and she was flooded with nostalgia after watching it.

"In the video, I'm smiling from ear to ear like a fool. Katrina is a superstar. In those days, actors weren't as comfortable as they are now with blending in with their fans. It wasn't like everybody had access to stars earlier, so we can't expect to be treated like best friends. I was a fan, and she was the star," Zareen said, defending Katrina against the backlash. "Maybe something was going on in her mind that we aren't aware of. It's only others who are pointing out her expression, but for me, it was a special moment. If Katrina got trolled, so did I."

Zareen further addressed the accusations that she posted the video out of spite due to their often-compared appearances. When she made her Bollywood debut in Veer opposite Salman Khan, many observed similarities between her and Katrina, especially as Salman was believed to be in a relationship with Katrina at the time. Zareen, however, said that she didn't think about any of that when she approached Katrina back then.

"I'm not a vicious person. If I were, I would probably be more successful," Zareen said. "She might have had 50 other things on her mind, she might have signed so many autographs already. Who knows? Sometimes, you're not in a good mood because of some personal issues. I don't think there was anything negative."

In her Instagram caption, Zareen wrote, "Oh my Goddd! Came across this video, and the memory is still so fresh. I clearly remember this moment … it's from the premiere of the movie RACE. Thanks to a friend who got us passes, we were able to experience the magic firsthand. At that point, I was just a wide-eyed fan, never imagining I’d one day be a part of the film industry.

But look at how happy I am in this video, a total fangirl … grinning from ear to ear, getting an autograph from the woman i thought was and is breathtakingly beautiful!"

Zareen also reflected on how the constant comparisons to Katrina early in her career impacted her professionally. "Nobody wants to live under anybody's shadow," she said, adding that it was especially hard because they were from the same generation. Still, she acknowledged, "I view the comparisons as a compliment, because I consider Katrina to be extremely beautiful."

Zareen Khan made her acting debut in Veer (2010), followed by roles in films like Housefull 2 and Hate Story 2. Despite the controversy, she stands by her post, reiterating that it was nothing more than a personal and fond memory from a time before she became an actor herself.