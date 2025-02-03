Zakir Hussain's Exclusion From in Memoriam Segment at Grammys 2025 Draws Public Criticism

New Delhi: Indian fans were left disappointed after Grammys 2025 forgot to include Indian tabla maestro Zakir Hussain in its In Memoriam segment. The legendary tabla maestro was a four-time Grammy winner. For the unversed, Hussain died on December 15 from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in a San Francisco hospital. He was 73 years old.

In a heartbreaking blunder, Grammys failed to pay tribute to the music icon, inciting reactions from his fans across the globe. Taking to X, a fan noted: "How come no mention of Zakir Hussain in Grammy obituary #Grammys2025 he was a winner last year (sic)." "Big miss. I didn't see @RecordingAcad mention Zakir Hussain in the memoriam section. #GRAMMYs," said another.

"Shame not to see 4 time winner and multiple times nominee Zakir Hussain in the Grammy tribute to artists lost recently. Real shame. SVP #GRAMMYs #Grammys2025 #ZakirHussain @RecordingAcad," read another post. Forgoing Zakir, the Grammy's paid tribute to musicians such as Liam Payne, Kris Kristofferson, Cissy Houston, Tito Jackson, Joe Chambers, Jack Jones, Mary Martin, Marianne Faithfull, Seiji Ozawa, and Ella Jenkins.

The In Memoriam tribute was performed by singer Chris Martin, who just wrapped the India leg of his band Coldplay's world tour Music of the Spheres, with guitarist Grace Bowers. The show was hosted by Comedian Trevor Noah, marking his fifth consecutive stint as the emcee. The 2025 Grammys are streaming live on Disney+ Hotstar in India.