'When I Entered That Room...': Zaheer Details Conversation with Shatrughan Before Seeking Permission to Marry Sonakshi

Hyderabad: When Zaheer Iqbal reminisced about the pivotal moment he approached Shatrughan Sinha seeking his blessing to propose to Sonakshi Sinha, he candidly shared his apprehensions. In a recent interview, the actor revealed he was nervous and "shaking" during the conversation with his future father-in-law. Zaheer confessed that while asking for permission, he inadvertently mentioned he already had a ring to propose with.

"When I had to go take permission to propose, I was so scared. I was shaking and main baat kar raha hoon, aur pata chale wo mujhe bol de 'Khaamosh.' But he was so nice about it, he was so lovely," Zaheer shared in an interview with a webloid.

Recalling the conversation, Zaheer recounted, "I stammered and told him, 'Uncle, wo actually, wo Sona ne aapko bataya hoga, ke we are…' He replied, 'Haan, bataya toh tha…' I thought, 'You don’t know where I am going with this?' (laughs) I then said, 'Uncle, main soch raha tha, main thoda, main thoda nahi pura propose kar deta hoon.' He's like, 'Acha, very good, very good.'"

Zaheer further disclosed that he offered to address any queries Shatrughan might have had about him, leading to a lengthy hour-long discussion between the two. "I said, 'Uncle, if you want to ask anything about me then please…' Then we had a nice, one-hour conversation about everything and he was really sweet and loving. But I was really scared when I entered that room. If he would have said no, what would I have done? By mistake I told him I already bought the ring, so that he knows he shouldn't say no," Zaheer added.

Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before tying the knot. They had a civil wedding ceremony on June 23, followed by a grand wedding celebration on the same day.