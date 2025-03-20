ETV Bharat / entertainment

Chahal's 'Sugar Daddy' T-Shirt and Dhanashree's Song on Toxic Relationships Make Waves After Divorce

Yuzvendra Chahal flaunts a bold 'Be Your Own Sugar Daddy' T-shirt post-divorce, while Dhanashree Verma stars in a song about toxic relationships.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma
Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma (Photo: IANS)
Published : Mar 20, 2025, 5:30 PM IST

Hyderabad: In a widely publicised case, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and model-dancer Dhanashree Verma have been granted a divorce today. The Bombay High Court granted the divorce on Thursday based on the joint petition that the couple filed seeking divorce by mutual consent. However, it was the public appearance of Chahal and Verma's new song after what the court ruled that attracted everyone's attention.

As the cricketer left the court post ruling, he flaunted a black T-shirt that read "Be Your Own Sugar Daddy." This quote made its way to the headlines and sparked conversations on social media, where netizens were quick to comment on social media, some praising it and some criticising the move by Chahal. Some social media users laughed at the statement, while others pondered what this could mean for the high-profile couple going through divorce.

On the other hand, Dhanashree, who has faced online trolling since the separation, is also in the news regarding her profession. Dhanashree features in a new music video for the song Dekha Ji Dekha Maine, which touches on the subject of toxic relationships, amid the divorce drama. The video, which dropped on March 20th, 2025, delves into the emotional turmoil and battles associated with a broken-up relationship.

As Dhanashree pursues her professional career, the divorce settlement stays in the news. Reports claim that Chahal will pay Dhanashree Rs 4.75 crore in alimony. The divorce proceedings were finalised quickly as Chahal has commitments with the Indian Premier League (IPL) ahead. The divorce marks the end of a marriage that started in December 2020.

