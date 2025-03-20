Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma Officially Divorced

Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and YouTuber-choreographer Dhanashree Verma have officially finalised their divorce. The Bandra Family Court granted their divorce decree on March 20, 2025, following a notice from the Bombay High Court to expedite the proceedings before the start of the IPL 2025 season.

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2020, began facing marital troubles within months of their wedding. By June 2022, they had started living separately. The divorce process, which had been a topic of public discussion for years, finally reached its conclusion after both parties appeared in court for the final settlement.

As part of the settlement, Chahal has been ordered to pay a total alimony of Rs 4.75 crore to Dhanashree Verma. Out of this, an initial instalment of Rs 2.37 crore has already been paid, with the remaining amount to be settled as permanent alimony.

Due to Chahal's commitments to the IPL 2025, where he will play for Punjab Kings after being acquired for a record Rs 18 crore, the court waived the mandatory six-month cooling-off period typically required under Section 13B of the Hindu Marriage Act. The single-judge bench of Justice Madhav Jamdar overruled an earlier decision by the family court, stating that since the couple had been living separately for over two and a half years, there was no impediment to granting an expedited divorce.

On March 20, both Chahal and Dhanashree arrived separately at the Bandra Family Court, wearing face masks to maintain their privacy. By late morning, the court confirmed the dissolution of their marriage. Advocate Nitin Kumar Gupta, representing Chahal, stated, "The court has granted the decree of divorce. The court has accepted the joint petition of both parties. The parties are no longer husband and wife."

Dhanashree Verma has received social media backlash throughout their separation, with various rumours swirling around their split. While neither party has publicly commented on the divorce, this court settlement signals the conclusion of a long and difficult period for both parties.