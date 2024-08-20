Yuvraj Singh's Cricket Journey to Be Immortalised in Biopic by Bhushan Kumar and Ravi Bhagchandka

Hyderabad: The life of former Indian cricket all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, renowned for his legendary career and personal battles, will soon be portrayed on the big screen in an eagerly anticipated biopic. Producers Bhushan Kumar and Ravi Bhagchandka are teaming up to chronicle Singh’s remarkable journey, from his cricketing achievements to his courageous off-field struggles.

Yuvraj expressed his excitement about the project, stating, "I am deeply honoured that my story will be showcased to millions of my fans across the globe by Bhushan ji and Ravi. Cricket has been my greatest love and source of strength through all the highs and lows. I hope this film inspires others to overcome their own challenges and pursue their dreams with unwavering passion."

Bhushan Kumar, known for his work on successful films like Animal, Drishyam 2, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, emphasized the biopic’s aim to highlight Singh’s extraordinary achievements. "Yuvraj Singh's life is a compelling narrative of resilience, triumph, and passion. His journey from a promising cricketer to a cricketing hero, and then to a hero in real life, is truly inspiring," Kumar remarked.

Co-producer Ravi Bhagchandka, who previously worked on Sachin: A Billion Dreams, also shared his enthusiasm. "Yuvraj has been a dear friend for many years. I'm honoured that he trusted us to translate his incredible cricketing journey into a cinematic experience. Yuvi is not just a world champion but a true legend in every sense of the word."

Yuvraj Singh’s cricket career, spanning from 2000 to 2017, includes 402 international matches, 11,178 runs, and significant contributions to India’s victories in the ICC Champions Trophy 2002, ICC T20 World Cup 2007, and ICC Cricket World Cup 2011. His iconic achievement of hitting six consecutive sixes in an over during the 2007 T20 World Cup against England and his 'Player of the Tournament' performance in the 2011 World Cup will be central to the biopic. The film will also touch upon his battle with cancer, making it a tribute to his indomitable spirit.