Yuva Rajkumar's Yuva eyes Decent Opening; Actor Reacts to Comparisons with Uncle Puneeth Rajkumar

Hyderabad: The highly awaited Kannada film Yuva opened in cinemas on March 29, 2024. The response on social media shows how much love people have been showering the movie. According to a report by Ormax Media, it looks like Yuva will bring in a decent amount on its opening day at the box office.

Preliminary reports indicate that the movie will bank Rs 3.8 crore at the box office on its opening day on Friday. The action-packed Kannada drama Yuva, is directed by Santhosh Ananddram and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. It features actor Yuva Rajkumar, late actor Puneeth Rajkumar's nephew.

As soon as the film hit the theatres, fans found an uncanny resemblance between the two. Many on social media compared their action sequences and dialogue delivery, citing Yuva as Puneeth's successor. In a recent interview with ETV Bharat, Yuva spoke about the constant comparisons with his uncle.

When asked about his take on the comparisons between him and the late superstar, Yuva said that it would always be his uncle before him any day. He thanked fans for the love and admiration they have showered on him and said that their love is invaluable to him.

Coming back to the film, apart from debutante Yuva Rajkumar, the film stars Sapthami Gowda, Achyuth Kumar, and Prakash Raj in supporting parts. the storyr evolves around Yuva, who travels to Mangalore for his engineering, but because of his notorious behaviour, he gets into fights with local thugs and strains his relationship with his father. Yuva returns to Bangalore to work as a food delivery driver after graduating from college, where he learns about his father's sacrifices and life's challenges.

Yuva then takes it upon himself to defend his family from the gangsters and confront them in order to put an end to the chaos. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films label, and written and directed by Santhosh Ananddram. The music for the film is composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, while Ashish Kusugolli handles editing and Shreesha Kuduvalli looks after the cinematography.