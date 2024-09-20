Yudhra X Review: Here's What Netizens Have to Say about Siddhant Chaturvedi's First Solo Hero Film

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated action film Yudhra, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan, and Raghav Juyal, released in theaters today, September 20, 2024. However, early reviews indicate a mixed reception. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film follows a hotheaded ex-prisoner who must work for a drug cartel after his release.

Filmgoers took note of the engaging action sequences but expressed disappointment in the storytelling and character development. Initial reactions from film reviewers describe Yudhra as a film with an intriguing premise that falls short in execution. One review labeled the film as a "headless chicken," criticising it for abandoning its central theme in favour of a half-baked love story.

Taking to X, a social media user wrote: "The crackdown on the dr*g syndicate is abandoned to become a half baked action love story! Siddhant lacks the cutting edge of a commercial action hero. Even Raghav doesn’t get to show off as an antagonist. The film gets tiring & convoluted." Another one posted on X: "Yudhra was a major letdown. Weak plot, underdeveloped characters, and repetitive action scenes. The pacing was off, and the emotional beats fell flat. Disappointing overall. 4/10."

Siddhant Chaturvedi's portrayal has been deemed promising at times but monotonous overall, with some suggesting he lacks the charisma typically expected of a commercial action hero. Raghav Juyal's role also received criticism, with reviewers noting he does not get enough opportunity to shine as an antagonist. While the film's background music and cinematography received some praise, many found the writing lacking, calling it weak and outdated.

One film fanatic stated, "The film starts off well but becomes repetitive after that," suggesting that the pacing detracted from the overall film experience. Another review emphasised the disjointed action sequences, devoid of emotional depth. Despite these criticisms, a few reviewers noted the chemistry between Siddhant and Malavika as a bright spot in an otherwise lackluster film.

Yudhra is helmed by Sridevi starrer Mom director Ravi Udyawar. The filmmaker returned with Yudhra after a hiatus of 7 years. It is bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and promises a blend of gripping action and dynamic storytelling.

