ETV Bharat / entertainment

Yudhra Trailer: You Can't Miss Siddhant Chaturvedi's Gritty Ride As He Battles In A World Of Danger

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 17 hours ago

The makers of the upcoming film Yudhra, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan, dropped the trailer on August 29. It showcases intense action and gripping drama, promising a thrilling cinematic experience.

The trailer of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan starrer Yudhra is out
Yudhra trailer (Photo: Film poster)

Hyderabad: The trailer for the action-packed film Yudhra, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan in key roles, has been released today, August 29. The trailer offers a glimpse into a world of high-stakes drama, intense action sequences, and a gripping narrative that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

In the trailer, Siddhant Chaturvedi is seen in a gritty avatar, showcasing his prowess in combat as he navigates through a dangerous world filled with enemies at every turn. His character exudes a rugged charm, blending raw physicality with deep emotional undercurrents. Malavika Mohanan, on the other hand, captivates with her strong screen presence, playing a character who is both resilient and enigmatic. The chemistry between the lead pair is tangible.

The visual style of Yudhra is one of its standout features, with the trailer boasting sleek cinematography, action sequences, and a pulsating background score that amplifies the film's adrenaline-fueled atmosphere. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, known for his work in the 2017 movie Mom, the film promises a unique blend of action and emotion, making it one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, this action-packed flick is set to release on September 20, 2024. Yudhra also stars Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, and Shilpa Shukla in significant roles.

READ MORE

  1. Malavika Mohanan's Nikhat Looks Fierce In Yudhra Poster; Film's Trailer To Be Out On THIS Date
  2. Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan starrer Yudhra announced with action-packed teaser
  3. Karan Johar Announces Dhadak 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri

Hyderabad: The trailer for the action-packed film Yudhra, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan in key roles, has been released today, August 29. The trailer offers a glimpse into a world of high-stakes drama, intense action sequences, and a gripping narrative that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

In the trailer, Siddhant Chaturvedi is seen in a gritty avatar, showcasing his prowess in combat as he navigates through a dangerous world filled with enemies at every turn. His character exudes a rugged charm, blending raw physicality with deep emotional undercurrents. Malavika Mohanan, on the other hand, captivates with her strong screen presence, playing a character who is both resilient and enigmatic. The chemistry between the lead pair is tangible.

The visual style of Yudhra is one of its standout features, with the trailer boasting sleek cinematography, action sequences, and a pulsating background score that amplifies the film's adrenaline-fueled atmosphere. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, known for his work in the 2017 movie Mom, the film promises a unique blend of action and emotion, making it one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, this action-packed flick is set to release on September 20, 2024. Yudhra also stars Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, and Shilpa Shukla in significant roles.

READ MORE

  1. Malavika Mohanan's Nikhat Looks Fierce In Yudhra Poster; Film's Trailer To Be Out On THIS Date
  2. Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan starrer Yudhra announced with action-packed teaser
  3. Karan Johar Announces Dhadak 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SIDDHANT CHATURVEDISIDDHANT CHATURVEDI IN YUDHRAMALAVIKA MOHANAN IN YUDHRAYUDHRA FILM RELEASE DATEYUDHRA TRAILER OUT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained |The Balochistan Conundrum

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.