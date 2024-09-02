ETV Bharat / entertainment

Yudhra Song Saathiya: A Visual Treat Of Love As Siddhant And Malavika Sizzle On Dreamy Island

Yudhra's first song, Saathiya, a romantic track sung by Vishal Mishra and Pratibha Singh Baghel, was released on September 9. The film, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan, is set for release on September 20, 2024.

Yudhra Song Saathiya (Photo: Film poster)

Hyderabad: The makers of the much-anticipated film Yudhra, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan, have released the movie's first song titled Saathiya on September 9. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, Yudhra has already captured the attention of moviegoers with its intense trailer, and the release of Saathiya has only intensified the excitement.

Saathiya is a romantic track that showcases the burning chemistry between the lead pair. Shot on a picturesque island, the song is a visual treat, with scenes that highlight Siddhant's sculpted physique and Malavika's captivating charm. The 3:11 minute video takes viewers on a romantic journey, featuring moments such as a dreamy bike ride and an intimate candlelight dinner on a terrace adorned by the city's glowing lights. Voiced by Vishal Mishra and Pratibha Singh Baghel, the song is composed by the iconic trio Shankar Ehsaan Loy.

Yudhra, set to hit theatres on September 20, 2024, stars Siddhant Chaturvedi as the titular character with serious anger issues, while Malavika Mohanan plays Nikhat, his love interest, who urges him to control his temper for the sake of their relationship. The film's plot centres around Yudhra's mission to dismantle an illegal racket, leading to intense confrontations with the antagonist, Shafiq, portrayed by Raghav Juyal.

Backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, and written by Shridhar Raghavan, Yudhra also features a strong supporting cast including Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, and Shilpa Shukla. The high-octane action sequences and gripping narrative promise to make Yudhra a must-watch this September.

