Yudhra Box Office Collection Day 1: Siddhant's First Solo Film Beats Kareena's The Buckingham Murders by Nearly 4x

Hyderabad: The action film Yudhra, featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan, made its debut in cinemas on Friday, September 20. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, this marks Siddhant's first film as a solo hero. Early box office figures suggest that Yudhra is off to a strong start.

Yudhra Box Office Collection Day 1

Despite receiving mixed reviews, Yudhra earned an impressive Rs 4.5 crore on its opening day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film was screened in over 2,200 shows, nearly double the number of shows for Kareena Kapoor’s crime thriller, The Buckingham Murders. With an overall occupancy rate of about 46.54%, the film saw a significant turnout, especially for the night screenings.

In key markets, Yudhra had around 533 shows in Delhi/NCR, 353 in Mumbai, and 300 in Ahmedabad. It released alongside Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam, directed by Saurabh Dasgupta, which managed to collect Rs 1.05 crore—just Rs 10 lakh shy of The Buckingham Murders' first-day earnings. However, Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam had fewer than 1,000 shows across the country.

Yudhra Day 1: Rs 4.5 crore

The Buckingham Murders Day 1: Rs 1.15 crore

Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam Day 1: Rs 1.05 crore

(Data source: Sacnilk)

Benefit of National Cinema Day Discounted Ticket Price

Yudhra benefited from discounted tickets priced at Rs 99 in celebration of National Cinema Day. This pricing strategy helped Yudhra secure the title of the second-best performer on that day, following Stree 2, which earned Rs 4.75 crore. With a reported production budget of Rs 50 crore, including print and advertising costs, Yudhra is well-positioned for success. In comparison, Tumbbad earned Rs 2.65 crore on the same day, placing third after its re-release.

Future Prospects

Looking ahead, Yudhra faces minimal competition in the coming days, indicating a potentially strong weekend collection. Produced by Excel Entertainment, the film represents Siddhant Chaturvedi’s sixth overall release and his fourth major film following Gully Boy, Bunty Aur Babli 2, and Phone Bhoot. The cast also includes Raghav Juyal, known for his role in Kill, in a significant part.

About Yudhra

Yudhra tells the gripping story of a young man named Yudhra, who is driven by anger and a penchant for taking risks. Following a tragic accident that left him an orphan, he learns that his parents were murdered. This revelation ignites a quest for revenge, as he infiltrates a powerful cartel to confront the drug lord responsible for his family's suffering. Going by reviews, Siddhant delivers a compelling performance as Yudhra, effectively capturing both the character's physical intensity and emotional struggles. Malavika Mohanan, playing Nikhat, breaks the mold of a typical damsel in distress, marking her first commercial Hindi film with a strong presence in Yudhra.