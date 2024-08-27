ETV Bharat / entertainment

YSRCP Leaders and IPS Officers Accused of Harassing Mumbai Actress During Jagan's Regime

A Mumbai actress has alleged harassment and manipulation by YSRCP leaders and IPS officers during the tenure of Andhra Pradesh's former Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy. The actress claims that a YSRCP leader deceived her under false pretenses of marriage and, with the help of influential officials, subjected her and her family to threats.

Mumbai Actress Claims Harassment and Threats from YSRCP Leaders and Police Officials
Mumbai Actress Claims Harassment and Threats from YSRCP Leaders and Police Officials (Representational image)

Hyderabad: A shocking case of alleged harassment involving Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRC) leaders and senior IPS officers has emerged, implicating them in severe misconduct against a Mumbai-based film female actor. According to reports, a YSRCP leader from Krishna district reportedly deceived the actress with promises of marriage and later refused to marry her. Subsequently, the leader, with alleged backing from influential figures, including former government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and former Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kantirana Tata, resorted to legal harassment.

In early February, following pressure from the actress and her family, who sought legal redress, the YSRCP leader filed a complaint accusing them of criminal conspiracy and other charges. An aggressive police operation led by then-DCP Vishal Gunni resulted in the actress and her family being arrested and forcibly brought to Vijayawada. Despite their eventual release, they were reportedly threatened and coerced into signing agreements under pressure.

The case has drawn attention to the alleged misuse of power during the previous administration, with accusations of financial and political interests influencing the handling of the situation. The former Vijayawada CP, Kantirana Tata, known for controversies, faces demands for an inquiry into his role and the broader implications of the alleged misconduct.

