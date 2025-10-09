YRF Greets UK PM Keir Starmer with DDLJ's Tujhe Dekha To Yeh Jaana Sanam; Announces Three Film Pact
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer was welcomed with DDLJ's song at Yash Raj Films, as the studio announced a three-film UK production pact for 2026.
Hyderabad: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer experienced a truly Bollywood welcome during his visit to Yash Raj Films (YRF) in Mumbai on Wednesday. The iconic studio greeted the British leader with the evergreen romantic track Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), one of India's most beloved films.
The visit came as DDLJ marks its 30th anniversary, making the occasion even more special. A video shared by YRF on Instagram showed Starmer smiling as he listened to the song, originally picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.
Sharing the clip online, YRF wrote, "Incredibly honoured to have had the opportunity to host the UK Prime Minister @keirstarmer at Yash Raj Films in Mumbai yesterday! The UK & YRF's relationship goes back a long way and we were thrilled to make the PM listen to the iconic Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge."
The studio also used the moment to announce a new three-film production pact with the UK, beginning in 2026, marking YRF's return to shooting in Britain after nearly eight years.
The post added, "Our ties with the UK deepen with a three movie production pact starting 2026. YRF is currently producing the stage adaptation of DDLJ, the English musical Come Fall In Love, to entertain audiences with this beautiful cross-cultural, East meets West love story!"
According to reports in the media, Starmer also met actor Rani Mukerji, who is married to YRF head Aditya Chopra. The meeting emphasised the deep creative connections between India and the UK, especially through film and theatre.
A Timeless Classic
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, released in 1995, remains one of the most iconic Indian films ever made. Directed by Aditya Chopra, it tells the love story of Raj and Simran, two young non-resident Indians who meet and fall in love during a trip across Europe. The film was shot extensively in London and other UK locations, which explains why the song was chosen to welcome the visiting Prime Minister.
DDLJ became the highest-grossing Indian film of 1995, and when adjusted for inflation, remains one of the most successful Indian films of all time. It even won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. As of March 2025, DDLJ continues its record-breaking theatrical run at Maratha Mandir in Mumbai, where it has been screening daily since its release on October 20, 1995.
