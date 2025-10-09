ETV Bharat / entertainment

YRF Greets UK PM Keir Starmer with DDLJ's Tujhe Dekha To Yeh Jaana Sanam; Announces Three Film Pact

Hyderabad: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer experienced a truly Bollywood welcome during his visit to Yash Raj Films (YRF) in Mumbai on Wednesday. The iconic studio greeted the British leader with the evergreen romantic track Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), one of India's most beloved films.

The visit came as DDLJ marks its 30th anniversary, making the occasion even more special. A video shared by YRF on Instagram showed Starmer smiling as he listened to the song, originally picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Sharing the clip online, YRF wrote, "Incredibly honoured to have had the opportunity to host the UK Prime Minister @keirstarmer at Yash Raj Films in Mumbai yesterday! The UK & YRF's relationship goes back a long way and we were thrilled to make the PM listen to the iconic Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge."

The studio also used the moment to announce a new three-film production pact with the UK, beginning in 2026, marking YRF's return to shooting in Britain after nearly eight years.